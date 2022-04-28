Guernsey vs Norway, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022, comprising hosts Spain, Norway and Guernsey, kicks off on April 29. All games of the series will be played at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. The series will be played in round-robin format, with each team playing the other twice.

The series provides a great opportunity for these three sides to prepare for the 2022-23 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier sub-regional tournaments that are scheduled to take place in June 2022.

Guernsey will be led by Josh Butler. They have quality players on their side who will be looking to step up and perform at the highest level.

Norway, too, have some exciting players on their side. Raza Iqbal has been handed the Norway captaincy for the upcoming ECI Spain T20I Series and will be looking to lead the side by example over the next few days.

Both Guernsey and Norway will be looking to kick off the Tri-Series on a positive note. A cracking contest is on the cards in the opening game of the series.

Guernsey vs Norway Match Details:

Match: Guernsey vs Norway, 1st T20I, ECI Spain Tri-Series, 2022

Date and Time: April 29th 2022, Friday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria, Spain

Guernsey vs Norway Pitch Report

The pitch at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground is a bowling-friendly one. The bowlers will have movement with the new ball and the batters have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely.

Guernsey vs Norway Weather Forecast

The temperature in Almeria is expected to range between 13 and 22 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Guernsey vs Norway Probable XIs

Guernsey

Probable XI

Josh Butler (c), Luke Bichard, Isaac Damarell, Ben Ferbrache, David Hooper, Oliver Newey (wk), Oliver Nightingale, Tom Nightingale, William Peatfield, Matthew Stokes, Ben Wentzel

Norway

Probable XI

Raza Iqbal (c), Kuruge Abeyrathna, Khizer Ahmed (wk), Tafseer Ali, Walid Ghauri, Vinay Ravi, Bilal Safdar, Sher Sahak, Ali Saleem, Abdullah Sheikh, Ahmadullah Shinwari

Guernsey vs Norway Match Prediction

Both sides have some exciting players in their ranks and will be looking to get their campaign underway with a win.

Norway look strong on paper as compared to Guernsey and are expected to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Norway to win this encounter.

Guernsey vs Norway telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee