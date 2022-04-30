Guernsey vs Spain, 5th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Guernsey will take on Spain in the fifth match of the ECI Spain T20 Tri-Series 2022. The Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria will host this exciting contest.

This will be a reverse fixture of the fourth match of the tri-Series. It was a complete performance from the Spanish side as they defeated Guernsey comprehensively. After electing to bat first, the Guernsey batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 78 in 18 overs. Only three batters managed to get to double digits.

After the Spanish bowlers did their job, their batters backed them up to chase down the total in the 13th over to win the game by eight wickets. The Spanish side will be looking to repeat their performance on Sunday when they face the same opposition. Guernsey need to be at their absolute best to seek revenge for the loss.

Guernsey vs Spain Match Details:

Match: Spain vs Guernsey, 5th T20I, ECI Spain Tri-Series, 2022

Date and Time: May 1, 2022, Sunday, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria, Spain

Guernsey vs Spain Pitch Report

The pitch at Desert Springs Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some movement with the new ball and the batters have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

Guernsey vs Spain Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Almeria is expected to hover between 15 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Guernsey vs Spain Probable XIs

Guernsey

Only three batters managed to get to double digits as they were knocked over on 78 in 18 overs in the first match between these two sides. Matthew Stokes and David Hooper picked up a wicket each but they failed to defend the total as they lost the game by eight wickets.

Probable XI

Josh Butler (c), Isaac Damarell (wk), Tom Nightingale, Matthew Stokes, Ben Ferbrache, Ollie Nightingale, Dec Martel, Ben Wentzel, David Hooper, William Peatfield, Luke Bichard

Spain

Skipper Lorne Burns starred with the ball in the side's last match against Guernsey as he picked up a fifer and broke the back of the opposition’s batting lineup as they were bundled out on 78. Awais Ahmed, opening the batting, scored 42 to help them chase down the total in 12.2 overs.

Probable XI

Daniel Doyle-Calle, Awais Ahmed (wk), Josh Trembearth-Moro, Yasir Ali, Hamza Saleem Dar, Lorne Burns (c), Ravi Panchal, Muhammad Kamran, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Zulqarnain Haider

Guernsey vs Spain Match Prediction

When both these sides met on Saturday, the Spanish side walked past Guernsey unscathed. It was a comprehensive victory and they will look to repeat their performance on Sunday. Guernsey have to fire in unison to challenge the hosts.

Spain have a good balance to their side and fans can expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Spain to win this encounter

Guernsey vs Spain telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

