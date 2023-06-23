Guernsey Women vs Jersey Women T20 Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Guernsey Cricket Board (GCB) is all set to host Jersey Women for a three-match T20I series starting on June 24. The series will comprise three matches, two of which will be played on June 24 and one on June 25. All three matches will be played at the King George V Sports Ground in Castel.

Jersey Women completed a clean sweep by a margin of 3-0 the last time they toured Guernsey in 2022.

Guernsey Women were blown away in all departments. They faltered with the bat in the opening game as they failed to put on sufficient runs on the board. Jersey Women made a mockery of the required target as they chased 71 runs nearly inside 10 overs.

During the second T20I, Guernsey Women looked off-color with the ball as they could only salvage four wickets and conceded 136 runs. That target proved a bit too big for the weakened Guernsey lineup as they could only muster 67 in their allotted 20 overs.

In the final T20I, Charlie Miles batted the hosts out of the game with her magnificent knock of 73 (64) that sealed the deal for Jersey Women by a mammoth margin of 100 runs.

Looking at the head-to-head statistics from the last three matches, Jersey Women have a marginal upper hand over Guernsey Women. They have successfully managed to defeat Guernsey on two out of three occasions.

The wounds of an embarrassing series defeat are still fresh in the memories of the Guernsey Women's team. They are certainly looking for a remarkable turnaround and are hoping to put the ghost of the 2022 series defeat to rest.

Guernsey Women vs Jersey Women T20 Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, June 24

1st T20 - Guernsey Women vs Jersey Women - 3:30 PM

2nd T20 - Guernsey Women vs Jersey Women - 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 25

3rd T20 - Guernsey Women vs Jersey Women - 4:30 PM

Guernsey Women vs Jersey Women T20 Series 2023: Live-Streaming Details

Live streaming and live telecast of the Inter-Insular T20 Series between Guernsey Women and Jersey Women will not be available on any app or TV channel in India

Guernsey Women vs Jersey Women T20 Series 2023: Full Squads

Guernsey Women

Krista De La Mare, A Davis, Jeanette Savage, Philippa Stahelin, R Davis, Marianne Le Ray, Molly Robinson, Eva Bourgaize, Annie Le Ray, Francesca Bulpitt, E Willcocks, Rebecca Hubbard, Olivia Morgan, E Millington, Charlotte Milner, Claire Jennings, Emily Merrien, Hannah Eulenkamp.

Jersey Women

Mia Maguire, Trinity Smith, Maria Da Rocha, Flo Copley, Charlie Miles, Lily Greig, Georgia Mallett, Analise Merritt, Tea Brocklesby, Erin Duffy, Chloe Greechan, Rose Hill, Erin Gouge, Grace Wetherall.

