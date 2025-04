Gujarat Cricket League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Gujarat Cricket League 2025 is already underway from April 1 at the SGVP Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad and will run until April 7. Interestingly, it is said to be the biggest tennis ball tournament in the state and consists of an eight-over contest.

Eight teams, Ahmedabad Avengers, Bhavnagar Blasters, Gir Lions, Jamnagar Jets, Kutch Kings, Rajkot Royals, Surat Singhams, and Vadodara Warriors are participating in the tournament.

The competition is being conducted in a single round-robin format, where each team plays other teams once. Then, the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs, with the top two teams playing out the Qualifier 1, and the other two playing the Eliminator. The final will witness the winner of Qualifier 1 clash with the winner of the clash between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Eliminator.

Notably, Gir Lions and Ahmedabad Avengers have made a great start in the Gujarat Cricket League 2025, winning all their three games.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the tournament.

Gujarat Cricket League 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Tuesday, April 1

Match 1 - Ahmedabad Avengers vs Kutch Kings, 7:30 PM

Match 2 - Vadodara Warriors vs Bhavnagar Blasters, 9:00 PM

Match 3 - Surat Singhams vs Jamnagar Jets, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, April 2

Match 4 - Rajkot Royals vs Vadodara Warriors, 3:00 PM

Match 5 - Gir Lions vs Bhavnagar Blasters, 4:30 PM

Match 6 - Ahmedabad Avengers vs Jamnagar Jets, 6:00 PM

Match 7 - Surat Singhams vs Kutch Kings, 7:30 PM

Match 8 - Rajkot Royals vs Gir Lions, 9:00 PM

Thursday, April 3

Match 9 - Gir Lions vs Surat Singhams, 3:00 PM

Match 10 - Jamnagar Jets vs Bhavnagar Blasters, 4:30 PM

Match 11 - Vadodara Warriors vs Kutch Kings, 6:00 PM

Match 12 - Rajkot Royals vs Jamnagar Jets, 7:30 PM

Match 13 - Ahmedabad Avengers vs Bhavnagar Blasters, 9:00 PM

Friday, April 4

Match 14 - Rajkot Royals vs Bhavnagar Blasters, 3:00 PM

Match 15 - Kutch Kings vs Bhavnagar Blasters, 4:30 PM

Match 16 - Vadodara Warriors vs Gir Lions, 6:00 PM

Match 17 - Jamnagar Jets vs Gir Lions, 7:30 PM

Match 18 - Ahmedabad Avengers vs Surat Singhams, 9:00 PM

Saturday, April 5

Match 19 - Surat Singhams vs Rajkot Royals, 3:00 PM

Match 20 - Ahmedabad Avengers vs Gir Lions, 4:30 PM

Match 21 - Kutch Kings vs Rajkot Royals, 6:00 PM

Match 22 - Ahmedabad Avengers vs Vadodara Warriors, 7:30 PM

Match 23 - Surat Singhams vs Bhavnagar Blasters, 9:00 PM

Sunday, April 6

Match 24 - Kutch Kings vs Jamnagar Jets, 3:00 PM

Match 25 - Vadodara Warriors vs Jamnagar Jets, 4:30 PM

Match 26 - Vadodara Warriors vs Surat Singhams, 6:00 PM

Match 27 - Kutch Kings vs Gir Lions, 7:30 PM

Match 28 - Ahmedabad Avengers vs Rajkot Royals, 9:00 PM

Monday, April 7

Qualifier 1: 1st Rank vs 2nd Rank, 3:00 PM

Eliminator: 3rd Rank vs 4th Rank, 4:30 PM

Qualifier 2: Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator, 6:00 PM

Final: Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2, 7:30 PM

Gujarat Cricket League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The tournament's official streaming partner is the Zero Footage YouTube channel, where interested fans can catch the live action of the games.

Gujarat Cricket League 2025: Full squads

Ahmedabad Avengers

Dilip Thakor, Mihir Trivedi, Akram Nareja, Hanif Momin, Mihir Trivedi, Aniket Bhoi, Herin (Cottrell), Prashant Thakor, Ashvin Gadhvi, Imtiyaz Khan, Shailesh Bharwad, Bhavesh J Mistry, Jeet Patel, Sikandar Bhatti, Dilip Suthar, Jenish Patel, Suhel Patel

Bhavnagar Blasters

Abhi Patel, Jimmy Darbar, Sandy Patel, Kamil Pathan, Savari Mahant, Azaz Khokhar, Maulik Patel, Dixit Patel, Mehul Chaudhary, Vijay Bharwad, Hafiz Jat, Paras Vaghela, Vijay Detwal, Hardipsinh Jadeja, Thakorbhai Nizama, Ubbaid Chauhan

Gir Lions

Aniket Rathod, Nikhil Rathod, Surajsingh Bhadoriya, Bhavik Bhadani, Patel Jabirhushen, Sureshanath Dharmanathi, Dipak Gadhavi, Yagnik Patel, Yashpal Pancholiya, Jayrajsinh P Chudasama, Rajan Panchal, Yogesh Solanki, Kaushik Patel, Rohan Lodhari, Mayur Sodha, Sagar Trivedi

Jamnagar Jets

Akhlesh Yadav, Montu Dodiya, Sakir Kaku, Fenil Patel, Nishar Mansuri, Sohil Mir, Gaurang Patel, Pradeep Patil, Suresh Padiyachi, Haja Gadhavi, Rajdeepsinh Jadeja, Tejas Gurjar, Hardevsinh Jadeja, Sachin Parmar, Vishal Sharma

Kutch Kings

Jay Soni, Naimish Malamadi, Aslam Mutva, Paras Thakor, Yagnik Mahim, Harsh Dhanvani, Kamal Jadeja, Rajesh Naidu, Heval Patel, Krupal Parekh, Sagar Thakor, Hitendra Jadeja, Lala Gadhavi (Parth), Sahil Sanjay Verma, Sunil Thakor

Rajkot Royals

Asfak Rabada, Ankit Gioya, Deep Vala, Kuldeep Raval, Sachin Patel, Sumit Solanki, Zala Jogendrasinh, Rohit Mishra, Sakil Sanjat, Asif Shekh, Deepak Bahukiya, Navazkhan, Kanji Jakhotra, Veer Rabari, Jenis Thakur, Rajendra Sodha

Surat Singhams

Shaurya Sanandia, Bilal Rajput, Hardevsinh Jadeja , Pankuta Jayvir, Urvish Thummar, Mukesh Lakhani, Jaypalsinh Vaghela, Jignesh Patel, Virubha Vaghela, Darshan Khunt, Nashir Ali Natiya, Rohit PC, Senil Jasoliya, Ravi Bheda, Hardik Patel, Nishit Rabari

Vadodara Warriors

Aditya Parmar, Bharat Ram, Chavda Chandu, Mahipalsinh Chavda, Rakesh Kahar, Sagar Parmar, Akash Rathod, Satishkumar Gadari, Amar Balaso Kolekar All Rounder, Bhavesh Kher, Maezz Brer, Nihalkumar Garange, Umang Sakariya, Sanjaysinh Gohil, Parth Kantariya, Mihirsinh Barad

