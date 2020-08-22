'Gulab Jamuns stuffed on each side of your mouth' - Yuvraj Singh hilariously trolls Rohit Sharma 

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took a hilarious dig at Indian cricket team star Rohit Sharma, after the latter posted a video on social media thanking his fans for their support, shortly after he won the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

Yuvraj Singh left a cheeky comment on Sharma's Instagram post which read -

"It's amazing how u can talk while keeping gulab jamuns stuffed on each side of your mouth" and also tagged Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, in his comment.

Yuvraj Singh's comment was an instant hit with the Instagrammers as it garnered over 3000 likes in less that half an hour.

Rohit Sharma joins an elite list of cricketers to win the illustrious award

Meanwhile, the Indian limited overs vice-captain is only the fourth cricketer to win the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, which is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon a sportsperson in India.

Before Rohit Sharma, only Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and the recently retired Mahendra Singh Dhoni have been the recipients of this accolade.

Rohit had a stupendous outing in the ICC World Cup 2019, where he became the first person to score five centuries in a single edition of an ODI World Cup. The Nagpur-born batsman was also the highest run-scorer in the World Cup as he garnered 648 runs in 9 innings and rescued the team from a spot of bother on several occasions.

He continued his phenomenal streak throughout the year as he accumulated an astounding 1490 runs, which consisted of seven centuries. Unsurprisingly, the National Sports Awards selection committee nominated Sharma for the coveted award, which was later approved by the Sports Ministry.

Rohit then posted a video on social media thanking everyone for their support and promised to win many more laurels for India.

The awardees, including Rohit Sharma, will receive their distinguished awards from President Ram Nath Kovind at a specially organised virtual ceremony hosted from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 29, 2020.