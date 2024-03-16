Guwahati Premier League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Assam Cricket Association will host the second edition of the Guwahati Premier League, starting on March 19, Tuesday. The Judges Field in Guwahati will host all the games.

A total of eight teams will take part in the campaign: Bud Cricket Club, Gauhati Town Club, Stallion Cricket Club, City Cricket Club, New Star Club, SG Club, Nabajyoti Club and 91 Yards Club.

Each team will play seven games in a single round-robin format before the top four from the league stage make it to the Super Four. Each team will play the other in a single round-robin format again.

The top two sides from there will make the grand finale on April 7, Sunday. Close to 150 players from the state will participate in the prestigious T20 competition.

Bud Cricket Club enter the campaign as the defending champions after they beat 91 Yards Club by eight wickets in the inaugural season's grand finale.

After the success of the inaugural season, the Assam Cricket Association came up with the women’s campaign, which started in March to enhance women’s cricket in the state.

Guwahati Premier League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 19, Tuesday

Match 1 - Bud Cricket Club vs Gauhati Town Club, 8:30 AM

Match 2 - Stallion Cricket Club vs City Cricket Club, 12:30 PM

March 20, Wednesday

Match 3 - Nabajyoti Club vs 91 Yards Club, 8:30 AM

Match 4 - New Star Club vs SG Club, 12:30 PM

March 21, Thursday

Match 5 - Stallion Cricket Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 8:30 AM

Match 6 - City Cricket Club vs 91 Yards Club, 12:30 PM

March 22, Friday

Match 7 - Bud Cricket Club vs New Star Club, 8:30 AM

Match 8 - Gauhati Town Club vs SG Club, 12:30 PM

March 23, Saturday

Match 9 - City Cricket Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 8:30 AM

March 24, Sunday

Match 10 - Bud Cricket Club vs SG Club, 8:30 AM

March 25, Monday

Match 11 - Gauhati Town Club vs New Star Club, 8:30 AM

March 26, Tuesday

Match 12 - 91 Yards Club vs SG Club, 8:30 am

Match 13 - Stallion Cricket Club vs Bud Cricket Club, 12:30 PM

March 27, Wednesday

Match 14 - City Cricket Club vs Gauhati Cricket Club, 8:30 AM

Match 15 - Stallion Cricket Club vs 91 Yards Club, 12:30 PM

March 28, Thursday

Match 16 - Stallion Cricket Club vs Gauhati Cricket Club, 8:30 AM

Match 17 - City Cricket Club vs Bud Cricket Club, 12:30 PM

March 29, Friday

Match 18 - 91 Yards Club vs New Star Club, 8:30 AM

Match 19 - Nabajyoti Club vs SG Club, 12:30 PM

March 30, Saturday

Match 20 - Stallion Cricket Club vs New Star Club, 8:30 AM

Match 21 - Nabajyoti Club vs Bud Cricket Club, 12:30 PM

March 31, Sunday

Match 22 - City Cricket Club vs SG Club, 8:30 AM

April 1, Monday

Match 23 - 91 Yards Club vs Gauhati Town Club, 8:30 AM

Match 24 - City Cricket Club vs New Star Club, 12:30 PM

April 2, Tuesday

Match 25 - Stallion Cricket Club vs SG Club, 8:30 AM

Match 26 - Gauhati Town Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 12:30 PM

April 3, Wednesday

Match 27 - Bud Cricket Club vs 91 Yards Club, 8:30 AM

Match 28 - Nabajyoti Club vs New Star Club, 12:30 PM

April 4, Thursday

Super Four, Match 1, 8:30 AM

Super Four, Match 2, 12:30 PM

April 5, Friday

Super Four, Match 3, 8:30 AM

Super Four, Match 4, 12:30 PM

April 6, Saturday

Super Four, Match 5, 8:30 AM

Super Four, Match 6, 12:30 PM

April 7, Sunday

Final, 12:30 PM

Guwahati Premier League 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live stream the Guwahati Premier League 2024 while there is no live telecast of the tournament for fans in India.

Guwahati Premier League 2024: Full Squads

Bud Cricket Club

Abhilash Gogoi, Erik Roy, Jitu Ali, Nibir Deka, Sarupam Purkashtya, Kaushik Giri, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Sibsankar Roy, Rishav Das, Abu Nechim, Bhargav Dutta, Darshan Rajbongshi, Krishna Das, Pushparaj Sharma

Gauhati Town Club

Abdul Khureshi, Pradyuman Saikia, Saahil Jain, Akash Sengupta, Altaf Alam, Bishal Sharma, Dhruv Borah, Gokul Sharma, Sumit Kashyap, Yuvraj Tewari, Abhishek Gupta, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinav Choudhury, Kangkan Talukdar, Nischay Sharma, Ranjit Mali

Stallion Cricket Club

Amit Sinha, Denish Das, Gaurav Tomar, Hardeep Singh, Nihar Deka, Rahul Jasrasaria, Roshan Basfore, Nagaho Chishi, Arpit Bhatewara, Alfred Hmangaishng, Bishal Roy, Dipjyoti Das, Himanshu Saraswati, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Amin, Roshan Alam

City Cricket Club

Pankaj Khadal, Rahul Hazarika, Rohan Hazarika, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Mit Rajkumar, Rajesh Prasad, Sanjib Barman, Angshuman Katoni, Wasiqur Rahman, Chinmoy Sharma, Dhiraj Goswami, Dibakar Johri, Mayukh Hazarika, Romario Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Tajinder Singh

Nabajyoti Club

Avijit Roy, Diptesh Saha, Manash Gogoi, Pallav Kumar Das, Sunzow Brahma, Bikash Chetry, Jayanta Dev, Prince Thakur, Tej Khan, Arpit Bhatewara, Hrishikesh Tamuli, Abir Chakraborty, Chanakya Sarma, Dharani Rabha, Prasurjya Kataki, Raj Agarwal, Rituraj Biswas

91 Yards Club

Bhargab Lahkar, Danish Ahmed, Ishan Ahmed, Jay Baruah, Mrigen Talukdar, Amlanjyoti Das, Ankit Singh, Nipan Deka, Rajinder Singh, Ranjan Bikash Das, Kunal Saikia, Abhinash Pukhan, Deepak Gohain, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Pritish Roy, Shubham Gupta

New Star Club

Akash Basfor, Rameez Rabbani, Saurab Dihingia, Subham Mandal, Anurag Phukan, Arun Sonar, Kunal Sarma, Pervez Musharaf, Ronit Akhtar, Samik Das, Abhishek Thakuri, Anurag Talukdar, Hridip Deka, Kalam Raiza, Rahul Singh, Reshab Dipak

SG Club

Anshuman Gogoi, Pawan Sharma, Raj Hussain, Aman Kumar, Dilip Thakur, Joydeep Singh, Mekhail Doley, Parash Thakur, Priyangshu Singh, Suraj Thakur, Bikramjit Singha, Dhiraj Deka, Anand Sharma, Bishnu Bhadur, Priyankshu Baruah, Rahul Tomor

