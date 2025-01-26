Guwahati Premier League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Guwahati Premier League, organized by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), is set to commence on January 28 and will run until February 14. This exciting 18-day tournament will feature a total of 35 matches, all taking place at the Judges Field, Guwahati Stadium.

The competition will see 13 teams vying for supremacy, with each squad scheduled to play three preliminary matches. Following this round, the top four teams will qualify for the Super Eight stage, where the semi-finals will determine the finalists. The tournament will culminate with the grand final on February 14.

Among the participants, Abu Nechim will be representing Bud Cricket Club. In the previous edition of the Guwahati Premier League, Bud Cricket Club emerged victorious, defeating Stallion Cricket Club by a commanding seven-wicket margin.

The Stallion Cricket Club were dismissed for a mere 89 runs, with Bud Cricket Club's bowlers delivering an exceptional performance. Bud Cricket Club swiftly chased down the target in just 10.5 overs, securing their triumph in a dominant fashion.

This year’s edition promises to be equally thrilling, with the increased number of teams and the fierce competition anticipated across the 35-match schedule. As teams battle for glory, the Guwahati Premier League will showcase some of the best cricketing talent in the region, offering fans an unforgettable sporting spectacle.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Guwahati Premier League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, January 28

Match 1 - Legend Sporting Club vs Gauhati Town Club, 10:00 AM

Match 2 - Sath Gaon Club vs Bud Cricket Club, 3:00 PM

Wednesday, January 29

Match 3 - Bokakhat Town Cricket Club vs BDMTCC, 10:00 AM

Match 4 - River Rine Club vs 91 Yards Club, 3:00 PM

Thursday, January 30

Match 5 - Nabajyoti Club vs Ankurjyoti Club, 10:00 AM

Match 6 - Guwahati Giants vs River Rine Club, 3:00 PM

Friday, January 31

Match 7 - New Star Club vs Sath Gaon Club, 10:00 AM

Match 8 - Nabajyoti Club vs Gauhati Town Club, 3:00 PM

Saturday, February 1

Match 9 - 91 Yards Club vs Guwahati Giants, 10:00 AM

Match 10 - Legend Sporting Club vs Ankurjyoti Club, 3:00 PM

Sunday, February 2

Match 11 - Bud Cricket Club vs New Star Club, 10:00 AM

Match 12 - Bokakhat Town Cricket Club vs City Cricket Club, 3:00 PM

Monday, February 3

Match 13 - BDMTCC vs City Cricket Club, 10:00 AM

Match 14 - Legend Sporting Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 3:00 PM

Tuesday, February 4

Match 15 - River Rine Club vs 91 Yards Club, 10:00 AM

Match 16 - Bokakhat Town Cricket Club vs BDMTCC, 3:00 PM

Wednesday, February 5

Match 17 - Sath Gaon Club vs Bud Cricket Club, 10:00 AM

Match 18 - Ankurjyoti Club vs Gauhati Town Club, 3:00 PM

Thursday, February 6

Match 19 - Guwahati Giants vs River Rine Club, 10:00 AM

Match 20 - New Star Club vs Sath Gaon Club, 3:00 PM

Friday, February 7

Match 21 - BDMTCC vs City Cricket Club, 10:00 AM

Match 22 - 91 Yards Club vs Guwahati Giants, 3:00 PM

Saturday, February 8

Match 23 - Bokakhat Town Cricket Club vs City Cricket Club, 10:00 AM

Match 24 - Bud Cricket Club vs New Star Club, 3:00 PM

Saturday, February 9

Match 25 - Super Eight - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 AM

Match 26 - Super Eight - TBC vs TBC, 3:00 PM

Saturday, February 10

Match 27 - Super Eight - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 AM

Match 28 - Super Eight - TBC vs TBC, 3:00 PM

Saturday, February 11

Match 29 - Super Eight - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 AM

Match 30 - Super Eight - TBC vs TBC, 3:00 PM

Saturday, February 12

Match 31 - Super Eight - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 AM

Match 32 - Super Eight - TBC vs TBC, 3:00 PM

Saturday, February 13

Semi Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 AM

Semi Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 3:00 PM

Saturday, February 14

Finals - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 AM

Guwahati Premier League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Guwahati Premier League via the FanCode app and website. The match can be watched by purchasing the pass for the entire tournament at just Rs.69.

Guwahati Premier League 2025: Full Squads

91 Yards Club

Abhilash Maurya, Kumar Prabhuji, Nihar Narah, Jitumoni Kalita, Kunal Sharma, Raiyan Hussain, Rajinder Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Kunal Saikia (Wk), Rohit Sen (Wk), Saurav Dihigya (Wk), Abhay Kumar, Abhinash Pukhan, Akshay Deka, Anurag Phukan, and Shubham Gupta.

Ankurjyoti Club

Akash Basfor, Akshat Gupta, Bhargavjyoti Kalita, Damian Sereng, Damien Sereng, Sangeet Das, Washim Sahil Saikia, Yash Sharma, Subhankar Das, Tej Khan, Uttpal Gawari, Akash Shah (Wk), Sachin Hajare (Wk), Amanjit Daulagupu, Divyajyoti Sharma, and Rohit Shah.

BDMTCC

Ankush Raj, Piyush Kamati, Roshan Basfore (c), Sobhraj Pathak, Kankan Kalita, Khalid Alam, Pankaj Shaw, Pushpendra Singh Rathore, Rahul Romauld, Manas Gogoi (Wk), Aman Kumar, D Sameer Agarwal, Divya Prakash Singh, Palla Karunakar, Prince Thakur, and Pulkit Jain.

Bud Cricket Club

Abhishek Babu, Bhargav Dutta, Diwiz Pathak, Nibir Deka, Priyangsu Kole, Abhilash Gogoi, Abu Nechim, Jitu Ali, Kaushik Giri, Nipan Deka, Ankit Singh (Wk), Erik Roy (Wk), Arup Das, Ayushman Malakar, Darshan Rajbongshi, and Pushparaj Sharma.

City Cricket Club

Debanuj Goswami, Pankaj Khadal, Rohan Hazarika, Vedant Pandey, Pankaj Rai, Pratay Das, Sanjay Singh, Sanjib Barman, Abhishek Thakuri (Wk), Dhiraj Goswami, Ganesh Basfore, Gunjan Deka, Mayukh Hazarika, Romario Sharma (c), Siddharth Sharma, and Tajinder Singh.

Guwahati Giants

Asif Haque, Bishal Saha, Danish Ahmed, Parvez Aziz, Akash Chetri, Aman Chetry, Bikiran Das, Dharani Rabha, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Ranjeesh Kumar, Ronit Akhtar, Ayush Agarwala (Wk), Nasirullah (Wk), Abir Chakraborty, Ankit Chaudhary, and Mashaikh Faraz.

Gauhati Town Club

Bishal Sharma, Jayesh Halkar, Mahadananda Borah, Saahil Jain, Altaf Alam, Dhruv Borah, Gokul Sharma, Sumit Kashyap, Abhishek Gupta (Wk), Nikhil Singh (Wk), Abdul Khureshi, Abhinav Chowdhary, Anukul Singh, Arnav Borah, Nishchay Sharma, and Ranjit Mali.

Legend Sporting Club

Hirakjyoti Mahanta, Ikramul Ali, Manish Das, Vivek Dauka, Atul Singh Surwar, Dilip Singh, Dilwar Khan, Nilim Gogoi, Ranjan Jyoti Khataniar, Sakibul Gani, Bipin Saurabh (Wk), Parthib Sarma (Wk), Ashutosh Kumar, Mayank Kumar, Nadimur Rehman, and Sunil Gogoi.

Nabajyoti Club

Avijit Roy, Bhagab Lalkar, Ranjan Sarkar, Rohit Singh, Subham Mandal, Ziabur Rahman, Jay Singh, Jayanta Dev, Tana Tara, Aarmand Zuffri (Wk), Chanakya Sarma, Prasurjya Kataki, Raj Agarwal, Rajnish Pandit, Rituraj Biswas, and Ziyad Zaman.

New Star Club

Bonojit Adhikari, Kokil Gogoi, Rajveer Singh, Subham Mandal, Arun Sonar, Bishal Roy, Imran Sheikh, Mohammad Habib, Sundeep Rabha, Wasiqur Rahman (Wk), Aditya Roy Chowdhury, Bharat Newar, Himanshu Saraswat, Kalam Raiza, Rangajyoti Khargoria, and Sunil Lachit.

River Rine Club

Bishal Mogor, Firdus Hazarika, Manikarna Sarmah, Manjeet Deka, Priyangshu Singh, Gaurav Saikia, Gaurav Thakuria (Wk), Yogesh Tiwari (Wk), Dipankar Gogoi, Jacky Ali, and Rajmoon Sarmah.

Sath Gaon Club

Aakash Kumar, Parash Thakur, Raj Hussain, Suraj Thakur, Abhishek Anand, Jasvir Sehrawat, Jubin Doley, Reshab Dipak, Ankush Mazumder (Wk), Ranjit Sangmai (Wk), Udiyan Bose (Wk), Aditya Anand, Badal Kanaujiya, Roshan Alam, Saibal Ghose, and Sanjit Basfore.

Bokakhat Town Cricket Club

Anuj Parihar, Anupam Phukan, Pankaj Vishwakarma, Ritesh Paul, Saurabh Tripathi, Gopal Krishna Ghosh, Mohammad Mudassir, Sushanta Bharadwaj, Vaibhav Pal, Pramod Yadav (Wk), Ajit Kr Singh, Bambam Thakur, Dhruv Pratap Singh, Mantu Yadav, Peris Boruah, and Utpal Ray.

