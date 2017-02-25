Harbhajan Singh congratulates Australia after his series prediction goes wrong

Steve Smith played a captain’s innings of 109 in the second innings

Prior to the start of the series, the 36-year-old off-spinner had predicted a 4-0 scoreline for India, adding that if Australian team played well then it would be 3-0 in India’s favour. He also added that this was the ‘weakest’ Australian side, which he had come across.

“This is the weakest Aussie side. There are no Waughs, no Gilchrist, no Hayden or Ponting and McGrath. That was the champion team who dominated the world, won three World Cups.

“This is a namesake Aussie side. Apart from Steve Smith and David Warner, I don’t even know any other cricketer. They have four spinners in the side considering they came to play in India and if they play bad, they will lose 4-0. If Australia play well, India will win 3-0. That is if Australia play well," Harbhajan had said prior to the start of the series.

Take a bow @stevesmith49 that's an outstanding inn on that pitch actually no pitch..where it looks difficult to play every ball..IndvsAus — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 25, 2017 Credit to @CricketAus 4 playing unbelievable well on tht wicket.let's hope we play on good tracks frm here onwards nd get th right results — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 25, 2017 There were a few fitting replies as well for his prediction:

@harbhajan_singh You just got roasted really bad @davidwarner31 That send-off you give to Bhajji

Well Played @stevesmith49 — Nisarg Mistry (@nisarg1999) February 25, 2017 @harbhajan_singh @CricketAus still remember your tweet that if aus play really well india will win 3-0. Take that now — Mohsin Pasha (@pashamohsin1) February 25, 2017



The win was Australia's 1st on Indian soil after a gap of 13 years and ensured that it was India, who go to Bengaluru for the second Test on the backfoot and under a bit of pressure to level the series.