Harbhajan Singh vows to write an 'honest' book on 2011 WC, deletes tweet later

The 2011 WC winning Indian playing XI never played an ODI together post the final

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to convey his displeasure over the happenings of the 2011 World Cup win. He even vowed to write an 'honest' book dealing with the insights of the tournaments and why the World Cup final winning XI never played together again.

In a controversial tweet, which he later deleted, Harbhajan showcased his anger and stated that the fans would get to know about all the incidents that took place during the World Cup conquest. However, minutes after posting, Harbhajan deleted the tweet fearing a backlash from various quarters.

In his post, he wrote:

"How ridiculous..let the time comes will reveal who was playing what games to keep everyone away from each other’s..lot was happening.. time for me to write a book I guess..An HONEST book about what all happen and overall," Harbhajan tweeted.

Harbhajan Singh vowed to write a book later

Harbhajan Singh reflects on the aftermath of 2011 WC win

Harbhajan Singh's Tweet

Despite proving their worth in the 2011 WC, players like Gautam Gambhir, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag didn't get many chances to play for India again.

Former Indian captain, MS Dhoni received a lot of criticism for not sticking to his winning combination. According to reports, he even had a huge say in not picking several of the 2011 WC squad members for the 2015 WC in Australia and New Zealand.

Instead, Dhoni showed faith in young players like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravindra Jadeja for future ICC tournaments. India failed to qualify for the finals and were eliminated in the semi-final stage against hosts Australia.

That wasn't the first time Dhoni was blamed for the exclusion of senior players from the squad for an ICC tournament. Additionally, the current CSK skipper also preferred younger players post a maiden T20 World Cup triumph in 2007. Senior players like Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid were at the receiving end of the decision.