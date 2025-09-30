Hardik Pandya vs Jacques Kallis - comparing their stats after 25 T20Is 

India’s premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya was part of the squad that won the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan in the final on Sunday, September 28, clinching the title with a five-wicket victory.

Although Pandya missed the final due to injury, he contributed four wickets in the tournament and played a vital knock of 38 runs in the Super 4 clash against Bangladesh. The all-rounder will be a key figure for India as they look to defend their crown at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

While Hardik Pandya continues to shine with his all-round brilliance, this article compares his stats after 25 T20Is with those of South African legend Jacques Kallis, who retired from international cricket in 2014.

Comparing the stats of Hardik Pandya and Jacques Kallis after 25 T20Is

Batting stats:

#1 Most runs

Hardik Pandya has featured in 120 T20Is for India, scoring 1,860 runs across 94 innings at an average of 27.35 and a strike rate of 141.01, including five fifties. Notably, in his first 25 matches in the format, the right-handed batter scored 140 runs in 14 innings.

Player Matches Runs Hardik Pandya 25 140 Jacques Kallis 25 666

Meanwhile, Jacques Kallis represented South Africa in 25 T20Is from 2005 to 2012, amassing 666 runs.

#2 Average and Strike rate

Across his first 25 T20Is, Hardik Pandya scored 140 runs, averaging 10.77 with a strike rate of 125.00. During this period, his highest score was 31 off 18 balls against Bangladesh in 2016.

Player Average Strike rate 50s Highest score Hardik Pandya 10.77 125.00 0 31 Jacques Kallis 35.05 119.35 5 73

In contrast, in his 25-game T20I career, Jacques Kallis amassed 666 runs at an average of 35.05 and a strike rate of 119.35. He notched five fifties, with his best score of 73 off 54 balls coming against India in the 2010 T20 World Cup.

#3 Runs in a winning cause

During Hardik Pandya’s first 25 T20Is, India emerged victorious on 19 occasions. In these games, he scored 102 runs in nine innings at an average of 12.75 and a strike rate of 164.52.

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Strike rate Hardik Pandya 19 9 102 12.75 164.52 Jacques Kallis 13 11 412 45.78 123.35

On the other hand, Jacques Kallis was part of the winning team 13 times in his 25-game T20I career. In these matches, the right-handed batter scored 412 runs in 11 innings at an average of 45.78 and a strike rate of 123.35, including three fifties.

Bowling stats:

#1 Most wickets

Hardik Pandya has bagged 98 wickets for India in his 120-game career so far at an average of 26.58, a strike rate of 19.40, and an economy of 8.22. Interestingly, in his first 25 T20Is, Pandya took 20 wickets.

Player Matches Wickets Hardik Pandya 25 20 Jacques Kallis 25 12

On the other hand, Jacques Kallis picked 12 wickets in his 25-game career across 19 innings.

#2 Average and Strike rate

During his first 25 games, Hardik Pandya took 20 wickets at an average of 25.00, a strike rate of 18.45, and an economy of 8.13, with his best figures being 3/8 against Pakistan at Shere Bangla National Stadium in 2016.

Player Average Strike rate Economy Best figures Hardik Pandya 25.00 18.45 8.13 3/8 Jacques Kallis 27.75 23.00 7.23 4/15

In comparison, Jacques Kallis picked up 12 wickets in 25 games at an average of 27.75, a strike rate of 23.00, and an economy of 7.23, with his best figures of 4/15 coming against Zimbabwe in 2012.

#3 Contributions in victories

Hardik Pandya claimed 20 wickets in 18 innings across 19 victories during his first 25 games, with an average of 19.50, a strike rate of 14.55, and an economy of 8.04, including his best figures of 3/8.

Player Innings Wickets Average Strike rate Economy Hardik Pandya 18 20 19.50 14.55 8.04 Jacques Kallis 9 8 18.00 17.25 6.26

On the other hand, Jacques Kallis took eight wickets in nine innings across 13 wins, at an average of 18.00, a strike rate of 17.25, and an economy of 6.26, with his best performance being 4/15.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

