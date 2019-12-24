Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy to lead teams in T20 Challengers

India Women's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India A in the domestic Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy starting January 4, 2020. Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy were named captains of India B and India C respectively by the Board of Control for Cricket in India yesterday.

The T20 tournament is scheduled to be held between January 4 and 11 of next year at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Kaur will lead a talented side that includes Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma and Tania Bhatia while Smriti Mandhana's 14-player squad comprise of Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar and Shikha Pandey. Shafali Verma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad will feature in Veda Krishnamurthy's young India C squad to challenge India A and B.

India A

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shivali Shinde (WK), Jasia Akhtar, Priya Puniya, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Komal Jhanjhad, Meenu Mani, Radha Yadav, Bharati Fulmali

India B

Smriti Mandhana (C), Sushma Verma (WK), R Kalpana (WK), Vanitha V.R, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sushri Dibyadarshini, T.P. Kanwar, Richa Ghosh

India C

Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Nuzhat Parween (WK), Shafali Verma (WK), Yastika Bhatiya, D. Hemlatha, Harleen Deol, Manali Dakshini, Jincy George, Arundhati Reddy, Monica Patel, Vrushali Bhagat, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tanushree Sarkar, Madhuri Mehta

