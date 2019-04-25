×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Harmanpreet, Smrithi, Mithali to lead at Women's T20 Challenge

IANS
NEWS
News
21   //    25 Apr 2019, 23:23 IST
IANS Image
Harmanpreet Kaur. (File Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Jaipur, April 25 (IANS) Harmanpreet Kaur, Smrithi Mandhana and Mithali Raj will lead the Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge to be played between May 6 and May 11 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Thursday.

India's best cricketers and future stars will be joined by international players from England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a four-match tri-series.

India's women's team coach, W.V. Raman, will coach the Supernovas, while Biju George will be in-charge of the Trailblazers. Velocity will be coached by former India captain Mamatha Maben.

The squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper).

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (wicketkeeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).

Velocity: Mithali Raj (captain), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wicketkeeper), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy.

Advertisement
Expected to be dropped and sacked from captaincy, says Mithali Raj
RELATED STORY
Harleen replaces Harmanpreet in women's ODI squad
RELATED STORY
Mithali Raj becomes first woman cricketer to play 200 One Day Internationals
RELATED STORY
New Zealand Women vs India Women: 1st T20 - Preview & Prediction
RELATED STORY
Mithali Raj @200: Five Best ODI knocks of the Legend
RELATED STORY
Star performers for the Indian women's team in 2018 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the BCCI needs to start a Women’s version of IPL soon
RELATED STORY
Veda Krishnamurthy: 5 of her best international innings so far
RELATED STORY
6 best ODI innings in women's cricket
RELATED STORY
A Combined ODI Playing XI from India's Men's and Women's teams
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 43 | Today
KKR 175/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 177/7 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
KKR VS RR live score
Match 44 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 42 | Yesterday
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us