Harmanpreet, Smrithi, Mithali to lead at Women's T20 Challenge

Harmanpreet Kaur. (File Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Jaipur, April 25 (IANS) Harmanpreet Kaur, Smrithi Mandhana and Mithali Raj will lead the Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge to be played between May 6 and May 11 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Thursday.

India's best cricketers and future stars will be joined by international players from England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a four-match tri-series.

India's women's team coach, W.V. Raman, will coach the Supernovas, while Biju George will be in-charge of the Trailblazers. Velocity will be coached by former India captain Mamatha Maben.

The squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper).

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (wicketkeeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).

Velocity: Mithali Raj (captain), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wicketkeeper), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy.