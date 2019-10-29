Hashim Amla signs two-year Kolpak deal with Surrey

Kumar Shashwat FOLLOW ANALYST News 46 // 29 Oct 2019, 19:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Amla signed a two-year Kolpak deal with Surrey

What’s the story?

Former South African batsman, Hashim Amla has signed a two-year Kolpak deal with Surrey, meaning that he would feature for the English county in the upcoming season.

In case you didn’t know...

Amla retired from international cricket on 8 August, 2019 after representing his country with distinction across all formats. The elegant right-handed batsman still remains the only South African to notch up a Test triple century while his tally of 27 ODI hundreds is also unrivalled in the rainbow nation.

Moreover, he scored more than 18,000 runs for the Proteas in all formats since making his international debut against India in November 2004.

The heart of the matter

Amla follows a long list of South African cricketers to have signed a Kolpak deal recently with the likes of Duanne Olivier, Kyle Abbott, Morne Morkel, Rilee Rossouw, Simon Harmer and Wayne Parnell already plying their trade in England.

Having represented Surrey in 2013 and 2014, the right-hander decided to rekindle his love affair with the London-based outfit and he would be joining up with ex-international teammate, Morne Morkel.

After signing, Amla remarked that Surrey were one of the most established and accomplished cricket clubs in the world and that he was very excited to play for them again.

Alec Stewart, the Surrey coach, also echoed the sentiments when he quipped that the opportunity to sign the legendary South African was just too good to turn down.

Additionally, the prospective absence of Ollie Pope and Rory Burns due to international commitments emphasised the need for a seasoned cricketer; a criteria Amla fulfils completely.

What’s next?

Amla would be hoping to distinguish himself donning the Surrey jersey, especially after the twilight of his international career turned rather pear-shaped. However, with the quality he possesses, the county seems to have pulled off an extremely shrewd move by acquiring the South African.