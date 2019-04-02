Hat-trick boy Curran calls win over DC 'team effort'

Mohali: Kings XI Punjab's Sam Curran who struck a hat-trick celebrates during the 13th match of IPL 2019 between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 1, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Mohali, April 2 (IANS) The match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals in Mohali saw seven wickets fall for just eight runs in 17 balls and four of then were picked by English all-rounder Sam Curran. Only the third KXIP bowler to pick a hat-trick in the history of the league, Curran revealed that he took a cue from teammates when it came to bowling to the domestic players.

"I didn't really know (about the hat-trick). The crowd got really loud, I couldn't hear myself. Ash told me what to do. Ryan Harris was standing at the third man region. Against the local batters, I had to ask our players, "Where does he hit?". Shami got two amazing overs in the end which helped," he smiled.

While he was the star of the show, Curran said it was a complete team effort that saw KXIP pull off the win. "Great win for the guys. I tried to put a performance for my team. Luckily enough, we scraped to 166, all the six bowlers were excellent. I have worked a lot on my batting over the last few months. I like to work hard on my batting, bowling and fielding," he said.

Made to open the batting as Chris Gayle was out with an injury, the 20-year-old said this was his first at the professional level. "I have opened in school cricket, but think this was the first time in professional cricket. Hopefully, we keep winning games," he said.