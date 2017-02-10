Have to think of Virat Kohli as "just another player" says Mitchell Swepson

Swepson has played only 14 First-Class matches so far

by Debdoot Das News 10 Feb 2017, 17:28 IST

Swepson bowls during a game

What’s the story?

Young Australian spinner Mitchell Swepson says he won’t be intimidated by India’s talismanic captain and batsman Virat Kohli and will look to attack him when he gets his chance to bowl during the four-Test series starting on February 23.

"It's hard not to respect what he's done, especially on home soil over there and it's hard not to think 'this is Virat Kohli, he's probably the best player in the world at the moment," Swepson was quoted by the Daily Telegraph.

"But at the other end of the spectrum you can almost think of it like, 'it's just another player and I'm just bowling another ball to another player and any ball can get any batsman out on the day'.

In case you did not know

Swepson is a 23-year-old leg-spinner from Queensland. He is one of those old school tweakers who give the ball a lot of rip and air and probably that was the reason why he was selected for the tour to India.

He, however, has played just 14 First Class games but was impressive in his two seasons at the Sheffield Shield cricket. Swepson has also represented Australia A side and in his first three games against South Africa A and India A, he collected 14 wickets at 19.35. For his bowling, he has also earned high praises from Shane Warne.

The heart of the matter

Swepson says he will think of Virat Kohli as “just another player” when he gets his chance to bowl at him during the Test series which commences from February 23.

Now, the Indian skipper has been in cracking form off late and blasted his way to yet another double hundred against Bangladesh on Friday. He has now become the first batsman in history to post double centuries in four consecutive Test series.

Thus even though Swepson believes he won’t be intimidated by Kohli, it is a tough job not to.

What’s next?

We have to wait and see when and how Swepson gets a game in. And then watch how he goes about his business bowling to the Indian captain. Now the conditions in India are going to assists the spinners but can he utilise them and use for his benefit? That remains a big question.

Sportskeeda’s take

Swepson has been impressive in his short career so far which included the recent BBL but he will have to be at his very best if he wishes to outfox Kohli in the tour.