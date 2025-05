HD Zaveri Premier League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The HD Zaveri Premier League 2025 will resume on Wednesday (May 14), as the teams will clash against each other in a three-day affair. BCA Stadium, GSFC Cricket Ground, Reliance Cricket Stadium and Motibaug Cricket Ground will serve as hosts to all games.

Eight teams, namely Akota Cricket Club, Motibaug Cricket Club, Veteran Cricketers Association, K.M.C.A, S.G.S.A, Reliance, Y.S.C, Divine Sports & Cultural Academy are the participants.

The veteran cricketers from Baroda, Bhargav Bhatt, Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva and Lukman Meriwala are the star attractions. All the players have been a part of the Indian Premier League as well.

Bhatt played 17 games for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), while Meriwala represented Delhi Capitals in a solitary game. Meanwhile, Solanki and Rathva will look to use their dressing room experience of Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, respectively to help their team end on a winning note.

So far, eight games have been played in the tournament. Only the schedule for the upcoming four games is available on the internet. It will be interesting to see who among them continues their winning momentum.

HD Zaveri Premier League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, May 4

Match 1 - Akota Cricket Club vs. Motibaug Cricket Club, GSFC Cricket Ground, 08:00 AM

Match 2 - Veteran Cricketers Association vs. K.M.C.A, Reliance Cricket Stadium, 08:00 AM

Match 3 - S.G.S.A vs. Reliance, Motibaug Cricket Ground, 08:00 AM

Match 4 - Y.S.C vs. Divine Sports & Cultural Academy, BCA Stadium, 08:00 AM

Friday, May 9

Match 5 - S.G.S.A vs. K.M.C.A, BCA Stadium, 08:00 AM

Match 6 - Divine Sports & Cultural Academy vs. Veteran Cricketers Association, GSFC Cricket Ground, 08:00 AM

Match 7 - Akota Cricket Club vs. Reliance, Reliance Cricket Stadium, 08:00 AM

Match 8 - Y.S.C vs. Motibaug Cricket Club, Motibaug Cricket Ground, 08:00 AM

Wednesday, May 14

Match 9 - Veteran Cricketers Association vs. Reliance, BCA Stadium, 08:00 AM

Match 10 - S.G.S.A vs. Y.S.C, GSFC Cricket Ground, 08:00 AM

Match 11 - Divine Sports & Cultural Academy vs. Motibaug Cricket Club, Reliance Cricket Stadium, 08:00 AM

Match 12 - Akota Cricket Club vs. K.M.C.A, Motibaug Cricket Ground, 08:00 AM

HD Zaveri Premier League 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

Unfortunately, the tournament will not be live-streamed on any of the platforms in India.

HD Zaveri Premier League 2025: Full Squads

Reliance

Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Anant Bharwad, Baba Khan, Jyotsnil Singh, Lukman Meriwala, Mahen Solanki, Mohit Nayan Mongia, Ninad Rathva, Pradeep Yadav, Priyanshu Moliya, Safvan Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Vishal Yadav, Vishnu Solanki

Motibaug Cricket Club

Abhishek Pal, Arjun, Bhargav Bhatt, Dhairya Pandey, Kashyap K Joshi, Lakshyajitsinh Padiyar, Mahesh Pithiya, Manav K Parmar, Nitya J Pandya, Pankaj Rathaur, Raj Limbani, Shivendra Rajeshirke, Smit M Rathva, Soeb Sopariya, Sukirt Pandey, Yugandhar Gangapure

K.M.C.A

Aman Khandelwal, Anadi Pratap Singh, Ansh D Patel, Atit Sheth, Dhruv Patel, Harsh K Bhanushali, Harshit Maurya, Ishan Agrawal, Jay Abhale, Kevin Mehta, Keyur Solanki, Manan Solanki, Manav Bedekar, Prasoon Jangid, Shlok Desai, Shyam Jounjat, Tejsinh Mane

S.G.S.A

Abhishek Patidar, Akshat Chhabra, Dhruval Rabari, Garvraj Sinh Chavda, Harmagan Singh, Harsh Desai, Hemannnt Babbulal Punde, Karan Umatt, Megh S. Pandya, Minesh Nayak, Mitesh, Nisarg Patel, Pratyush Kumar, Prinshu Yadav, Saahil, Shobit Atul Mittal, Vaibhav Bambhaniya, Vishvesh Oza

Veteran Cricketers Association

Adi Parikh, Aditya Menon, Ashutosh Das, Bhavishya, Chirayu Yadav, Chitrarth Bhupeshbhai Panchal, Darshan S Patel, Dev Patel, Dhairya, Harrsh, Harshil Arya, Jay Dubedi, Kartik, Kartik Bharwad, Kathan Jigneshbhai Dave, Luv Mathukiya, Mohammad Amin Rafik Patel, Paras Kotwal, Parth Kapadia, Sanket Jain, Tufel Jilani, Vishal Solanki, Yashvardhan Singh

Akota Cricket Club

Amit Pasi, Aryarajsinh Chudasama, Chandreh Tiwari, Devan Gohil, Dhruv N Patel, Dhruv Nitinbhai Patel, Hitanshu Oad, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Kevin J Chintania, Kinit Patel, Kishor Kerlikar, Priyanshu P Bhoite, Rushabh Jain, Sumit Rathi, Tasmay Bedade, Urvik Kharwal, Utsav Choudhary, Vaibhav Brahmbhatt, Zaid Mirza

Y.S.C

Abhishek Swaminathan, Akshay More, Aryan Chavda, Deep Kheni, Deep PATEL, Harsh Ghalimatte, Keshav Warke, Lakshit Toksiya, Mayank Singh, Mishal Singh, Parikshit Patidar, Parth Kohli, Piyush Yadav, Shahil Patel, Shailerndra Yadav, Shivang Sane, Vivek Pratapsingh, Yatharth Ghunchala

Divine Sports & Clutural Academy

Amit S. Bhandari, Deepak Yadav, Harsh Sandilea, Harshit Yadav, Het Thakkar, Irfan Shaikh, Jay J Patel, Manav Awasthi, Om Dubey, Patel Dhrupal, Prakash Desai R, Prince N Prajapati, Prithvi K. Nepali, Pruthviraj Varnamiya, Rachesh Kessur, Rupin Patidar, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Subhash Kushwaha, Tiwari Vidhan, Vijay Narayan Halai.

