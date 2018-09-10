Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Why Bangladesh should plan 2018 Asia Cup without Shakib Al Hasan

Saif Hasnat
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
382   //    10 Sep 2018, 18:44 IST

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 1st ODI
Shakib is a might all-rounder

The reality is that Shakib Al Hasan is the most effective cricketer that Bangladesh has ever had. But, they should not let this reality become a brutal truth. Despite his contributions to the team and achievements for the country, he is a cricketer who could be affected by injuries and an injury can make him oblivious to playing the game, which is very natural for a human being.

Bangladesh headed to UAE to play the Asia Cup that is all set to be held from 15 to 28 September. Shakib’s demeanour was seemed reluctant to play this event for an unhealed injury that he suffered during tri-series earlier this year in the home.

Shakib wanted to go under the knife to get the surgery on his injured finger done. After completing the tour of West Indies, the all-rounder revealed that he needs the surgery. So, there was nothing wrong in Shakib’s call to get the surgery done within the quickest time.

But, Bangladesh cricket administrators were unwilling to let Shakib skip the tournament like Asia Cup, where Bangladesh always try to find some pride. They failed to win the tournament even once, despite making the finals twice. This time around Bangladesh aims to make a huge mark in the Asia Cup with an insatiable appetite. And this the reason behind BCB president Nazmul Hassan’s unwillingness to allow their best performer Shakib to skip the Asia Cup.

But, what a player should do if he has an injury that playing cricket is not easy with? Here is always a fear for a cricketer to lose his natural ability if he plays the game with an injury. BCB president is not a man who can not understand it, and he overturned his decision regarding not allowing Shakib to go under the knife.

So, there was no barrier for Shakib to withdraw his name from the list of players who are available to play in the Asia Cup. But, Shakib said yes to the national selectors to add his name to the final squad. There is a belief that Shakib did it for the invisible pressure that has come on him for the early stance of BCB president, and he said to media that he is only 20-30 per cent fit to play the tournament as well, thus the things get messed up. Shakib, though, ignored what he said to media stating that he was misinterpreted.

In this circumstances, Bangladesh should plan Asia Cup without Shakib. In this situation, a bit of hesitancy can take precedence. You don’t have to learn the rocket science to understand it. Bangladesh authorities should give Shakib the chance to get his surgery done rather than hoping to win the Asia Cup with the help of their star all-rounder who is not fit enough.

Now, the question is here, who will replace Shakib Al Hasan? Yes, it is a sort of questions that are not easy to answer for Bangladesh, but they have to. Accepting the reality of Shakib’s contribution to the Bangladesh team, they should not let this reality to become a brutal truth. They have to find new men to perform like Shakib, they have to give chance to young guys who have the efficiency to establish their own names. Shakib is important but relying on only this guy is helplessness. It is one of those things that Bangladesh cricket authorities should not forget.

Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Mashrafe Mortaza Shakib Al Hasan
Saif Hasnat
CONTRIBUTOR
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter he writes lyrics and story.
