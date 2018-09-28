Highest partnerships For first four wickets in ODI Cricket History

Balakrishna FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 56 // 28 Sep 2018, 03:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Did the two Indian legends find a place in this list?

Cricket is a team sport in which a cumulative team effort results in victories on a majority of occasions. Any team's batting performance predominantly depends on the ability of its players to build partnerships among themselves. Individual Performances by players do matter but without substantial partnerships, they more often than not end up on losing side. The legendary batting pairs like Sachin Tendulkar - Sourav Ganguly, Mathew Hayden - Adam Gilchrist, Kumar Sangakkara - Mahela Jayawardene, Ricky Ponting - Damien Martyn, Sachin Tendulkar - Rahul Dravid have forged several useful partnerships and helped their team to win on many occasions.

Let's take a look at highest partnerships recorded for the four wickets -

#1 Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman - 304 runs vs Zimbabwe ( 20 July 2018)

Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq during their record-breaking partnership

Pakistan's current opening pair have put on a record-breaking partnership of 304 runs against minnows Zimbabwe earlier this year at Bulawayo. This is also the highest partnership for any wicket for Pakistan. The pair overtook the previous record holders Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga who put on 286 for the 1st wicket in 2006 against England.

Fakhar Zaman became the first Pakistan batsman to score ODI double century as he scored 210 runs in the match. His partner Imam-ul-Haq scored 113 runs. Fakhar Zaman and Imam became the fourth pair across the world to put on a partnership of 300 or more for any wicket.

#2 Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels - 372 runs vs Zimbabwe ( 24 February 2015)

The Carribean duo having a light conversation during their mammoth partnership

Zimbabwe has been on the receiving end again, this time against deadly duo of Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels. Coming into the 2015 World Cup, Chris Gayle was not in the greatest of forms as he was struggling with the bat until this game. He started off slowly by employing a cautious approach but changed the dynamic of the game once he settled in. He became the fifth player to score an ODI double century. He scored 215 runs and got out of the last ball of the innings. Marlon Samuels scored 133 runs off 156 balls in the match.

The Duo put on a 372 run partnership for the second wicket.

1 / 2 NEXT