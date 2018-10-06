Highest runs scored at each position in the batting order in Test Cricket

Balakrishna FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.07K // 06 Oct 2018, 10:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Did Sir Don Bradman manage to make the list?

The Test cricket is generally considered as the premium version of cricket by purists. The rise of entertainment based T20 cricket since the last decade ( 2007 T20 WC) has decreased the viewership rate of the longer version of the game, as the casual fans these days opt for high octane 3 hours T20 clashes rather than slow-paced Test matches. But still, the Test cricket has been able to survive the test of time.

The legendary batsmen like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Brian Lara in the last decade have increased the prestige of Test cricket through their valuable contributions with the bat and ensured Test cricket retains its value. In the modern era, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli are continuing the legacy left behind by their predecessors.

Here are the players who scored highest runs at each position in the batting order -

#11 Ashton Agar - 98(101 balls) vs England, 2013

Ashton Agar

Ashton Agar holds the record for highest individual score in the last position of the batting order. He scored an attacking 98 runs off just 101 balls against England team in 2013. He came into bat at nine down when his team was struggling for survival at 117-9. He combined with the late Australian batsmen Philip Hughes and compiled 163 runs partnership to take Australia to a respectable total of 280. Their outstanding partnership gave Australia a crucial 65 run lead at the end of the first innings. Philip Hughes was unbeaten on 81* in the innings.

Ashton Agar's counter-attacking knock included 12 fours and 2 sixes. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 97.02 in this innings.

#10 Walter Read - 117(155 balls) vs Australia, 1884

Walter Read

The English right arm fast bowler Walter Read holds the record for highest runs scored in the penultimate position of the batting order. Walter Read came into bat when the England team were struggling at 181-8 in response to Australia's score of 551 in their first innings. He combined with the opening batsmen WH Scotton and put on a match-saving 151 run partnership and took their team to a respectable total of 346 runs but failed to avoid follow on. The match ended in a draw after England managed to survive 26 overs on the last day of the Test. WH Scotton scored 90 runs off 375 balls in the innings at a strike rate of 24.

Walter Read scored 117 runs off 155 balls at a strike rate of 75.48 including 20 fours.

1 / 5 NEXT