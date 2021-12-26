HIM vs TN prediction: Who will win today's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match?

Himachal Pradesh (HIM) will be up against Tamil Nadu (TN) in the big final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Tamil Nadu escaped a scare in the semifinal as they defeated Saurashtra by two wickets on the last delivery of the match. It has been a topsy-turvy run for the mighty Tamil Nadu this season, but they put their foot on the accelerator at the right time.

Tamil Nadu qualified for the knockouts after finishing at the top of Elite Group B. However, three other teams also finished with the same points as Tamil Nadu in the group, but they managed to advance, courtesy of a better net run rate.

Tamil Nadu produced their best game in the quarterfinal against Karnataka and won by 151 runs. Their batting has been in good form so far, and Baba Aprajith’s return to the playing 11 came as a massive boost for them.

Tamil Nadu’s batting has done a wonderful job so far. Four different batters have scored over 200 runs in the competition. R Silambarasan and Washington Sundar have picked up 15 wickets each in the bowling department, while M. Siddharth has accounted for 13 wickets.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh have produced a dream run in the tournament this season to reach their first-ever Vijay Hazare Trophy final. At the beginning of the tournament, no one could have thought of Himachal Pradesh reaching the summit clash. It is time for Himachal Pradesh to give their underdog story a fitting end by lifting the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Like their opponents, Himachal Pradesh also advanced to the knockouts courtesy of a superior net run rate in Elite Group A after four different teams finished level on points. However, they defeated Uttar Pradesh by five wickets in the quarterfinals and Services by 77 runs in the semifinals to reach the summit clash.

It has been a one-man show by Rishi Dhawan as the all-rounder has scored 416 runs and bagged 14 wickets as well. Meanwhile, Prashant Chopra has also been a major contributor to Himachal Pradesh’s success, with 435 runs against his name.

Can Himachal Pradesh (HIM) beat Tamil Nadu (TN)?

Despite having almost a similar run to the final as Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh will enter the game as the underdogs. Tamil Nadu have a strong unit with some serious quality in every position.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh are overdependent on their dynamic skipper Rishi Dhawan. While Himachal Pradesh could create another upset to lift the championship, they will have to play the best game of their lives to beat Tamil Nadu.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu are likely to win this contest and become champions.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal

