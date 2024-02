Hong Kong Premier League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Hong Kong Premier League 2024 is a domestic T20 competition organized by the Hong Kong Cricket. The fourth edition of the tournament will start on Sunday, February 25. A total of 11 matches are scheduled to be played in the tournament, including the final.

A total of three venues which are the Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wong Nai Chung Gap, Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon, and Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground will host these 11 matches this season.

Five teams will compete in this edition of the tournament and they are: Pakistan Association of Hong Kong, United Services Recreation Club, Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club, Hong Kong Cricket Club, and Kowloon Cricket Club.

The last edition of the tournament took place in 2022. Kowloon Cricket Club defeated the Pakistan Association of Hong Kong in the final by seven wickets. Kowloon Cricket Club won the toss and elected to bowl. The Pakistan Association of Hong Kong scored 109 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Kowloon Cricket Club chased down the target of 110 runs in 15.2 overs. Babar Hayat played an unbeaten knock of 66 runs off 44 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Hong Kong Premier League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, February 25

Match 1- United Services Recreation Club vs Hong Kong Cricket Club, Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap, 11:00 AM

Match 2- Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon, 11:30 AM

Sunday, March 3

Match 3- Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club, Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap, 11:00 AM

Match 4- Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs United Services Recreation Club, Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, 11:00 AM

Sunday, March 17

Match 5- Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Pakistan Association of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap, 11:00 AM

Match 6- Kowloon Cricket Club vs United Services Recreation Club, Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon, 11:30 AM

Sunday, March 24

Match 7- United Services Recreation Club vs Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club, Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, 11:00 AM

Match 8- Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon, 11:30 AM

Sunday, April 28

Match 9- Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club vs Pakistan Association of Hong Kong, Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, 11:00 AM

Match 10- Kowloon Cricket Club vs Hong Kong Cricket Club, Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon, 11:30 AM

Sunday, May 5

Final- TBC vs TBC, Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, 11:00 AM

Hong Kong Premier League 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Hong Kong Cricket YouTube Channel

Live Telecast: N/A

Hong Kong Premier League 2024: Full Squads

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong

Adil Khan, Aliyaan Zahir, Ankur Vasishta, Hafeez Khan, Hamed Khan, Manjinder Singh, Mohammad Rawaid Etesham, Ahmad Zeshan Ali, Anas Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Haseeb Muhammad, Navdeep Singh, Tanwir Afzal, Yasim Murtaza, Umair Khan (wk), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Arsalaan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Nasrulla Rana, Saim Shahzad Mohammad, Shoaib Muhammad

United Services Recreation Club

Akbar Khan, Ali Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sher Yar Saeed, Waqas Khan, Waseem Abbas, Zaman Muhayam, Aftab Hussain, Benny Singh Paras, Fahad Hayat, Hamid Khan, Imran Arif, Kamal Eirag, Kamran Muhammad, Omaan Mohammad, Zakir Hayat, Jagjeet Singh (wk), Muhammad Awais Snr (wk), Muhammad Sardar (wk), Shahid Wasif (wk), Asad Rasheed, Ayaan Shaik, Mahroof Hussain, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Saad Nawaz, Tushar Bhavnani, Ukasha Umarzai, Waqar Dawood, Zeeshan Iftikhar

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club

Ehsan Ayaz, Mohammad Ibraheem Ishaq, Nathan Kelaart, Shakeel Iqbal, Shelton J D Cruz, Suleman Butt, Aarez Dar, Arham Sheth, Ashwath Rao, Ehsan Khan, Hiren Patel, Munir Dar, Oshan Rajapakshage, Rajab Hussain, Sheehan Audrey Sivanandam, Sheryar Khan, Tanveer Ahmed, Ansh Doshi (wk), Bodhi Guha (wk), Upul Rupasinghe (wk), Yehan Ranasinghe (wk), Atif Fayyaz, Dhananjay Rao, Haris Muhammad, Manu Mishra, Paraspreet Singh, Zar Khan

Hong Kong Cricket Club

Anshuman Rath, Martin Coetzee, Ninad Shah, Sahal Malvernkar, Shiv Mathur, Arya Panjwani, Harry Hodgson, Kinchit Shah (c), Luke Jones, Nizakat Khan, Raag Kapur, Wian van Zyl, Adit Gorawara (wk), David Jacquier (wk), Adil Mehmood, Ayush Shukla, Charlie Wallis, Daniel Mapp, Haroon Arshad

Kowloon Cricket Club

Abdul Samad, Babar Hayat, Daniyal Bukhari, Jamie Atkinson (c), Jayden Botfield, Simandeep Singh, Aizaz Khan, Dan Pascoe, Devang Bulsara, Sunny Bhimsaria, Waqas Barkat, Charlie Walsh (wk), Christopher Carter (wk), Muhammad Khan (wk), Will Walsh, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal, Darsh Vora, Jason Davidson, Mudassar Hussain, Niaz Ali, Shayan Puri, Vikas Sharma

