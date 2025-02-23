Hong Kong Premier League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Hong Kong Premier League is set to kick off on Sunday, February 23, and will conclude on April 27. The exciting tournament will unfold over the weekends, with five competitive teams vying for the coveted title. The league will be held across three iconic venues in Hong Kong: KCC, TKRRG, and HKCC, each providing a unique atmosphere for the matches.

As many as 10 thrilling matches are scheduled, with the participating teams being KCC Premier, USRC Premier, DLSW DLIT, PACC Premier, and HKCC Premier. These teams will battle it out in a series of fast-paced T20 games, showcasing their skills and determination to secure victory.

This league is a significant addition to Hong Kong's cricketing calendar, not only providing entertainment but also serving as a platform to identify and nurture emerging cricket talent.

The Hong Kong Premier League aims to develop the next generation of players, with an eye on representing Hong Kong at international tournaments such as the ICC CWC League 2 and other upcoming competitions.

The inclusion of Nizakat Khan, Martin Coetzee, Aizaz Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammed, and many more significantly strengthens the tournament. Their diverse skill sets and proven track records will undoubtedly enhance their respective teams' performances, providing a wealth of knowledge and leadership on and off the field.

These seasoned players are expected to play a pivotal role in guiding their teams through the challenges of the Hong Kong Premier League, while also helping to elevate the overall standard of play.

On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Hong Kong Premier League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, February 23

Match 1 - KCC Premier vs USRC Premier, KCC, Hong Kong, 11:00 AM

Match 2 - DLSW DLIT vs PACC Premier, TKRRG, Hong Kong, 11:30 AM

Sunday, March 2

Match 3 - DLSW DLIT vs USRC Premier, TKRRG, Hong Kong, 11:00 AM

Match 4 - HKCC Premier vs PACC Premier, HKCC, Hong Kong, 11:00 AM

Sunday, March 23

Match 5 - PACC Premier vs KCC Premier, KCC, Hong Kong, 11:30 AM

Match 6 - DLSW DLIT vs HKCC Premier, HKCC, Hong Kong, 11:00 AM

Sunday, April 6

Match 7 - PACC Premier vs USRC Premier, TKRRG, Hong Kong, 11:00 AM

Match 8 - HKCC Premier vs KCC Premier, HKCC, Hong Kong, 11:00 AM

Sunday, April 27

Match 9 - USRC Premier vs HKCC Premier, HKCC, Hong Kong, 11:00 AM

Match 10 - KCC Premier vs DLSW DLIT, KCC, Hong Kong, 11:30 AM

Hong Kong Premier League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Hong Kong Premier League 2025 via the Hong Kong Cricket YouTube channel.

Hong Kong Premier League 2025: Full Squads

DLSW DLIT

Aarez Dar, Ehsan Khan, Ikram Hussain, Prash Kalathiya, Sheryar Khan, Arham Sheth, Haider Ali, Manu Mishra, Preet Mangukiya, Shrey Chanchad, Asad Rasheed, Haider Kadiwala, Muhammad Moner Ahmed, Qasim Iqbal, Suleman Nasim Butt, Ashraf Ehtesham, Haris Muhammad, Nathan J C Kelaart, Rajab Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed, Atif Fayyaz, Hiren Patel, Oshan Rajapakshage, Rumesh Upul Rupasinghe, Vir Bavashi, Ehsan Ayaz, Ibraheem Ishaq Mohammad, Pransh Vimal, Sheehan Audrey Sivanandam, Vir Bavishi

HKCC Premier

Adil Mehmood, David Jacquier, Mohsin Khan, Shiv Mathur, Adit Gorawara, Jack Dawling, Ninad Shah, Veer Mathur, Anshuman Rath, Kinchit Shah, Nizakat Khan, Aryan Chandiramani, Luke Jones, Paarth Srivastava, Ayush Shukla, Martin Coetzee, Sahal Malvernkar, Daniel Mapp, Matt Rosslee, Sheehan Wijetunge

KCC Premier

Abdul Samad Khan, Daniel Pascoe, Jason Davidson, Shail Shah, Zendon Verster, Ahan Trivedi, Daniyal Bukhari, Kiani Hasnain, Shayan Puri, Aizaz Khan, Darsh Vora, Mohammad Khan, Sunny Bhimsaria, Ateeq Iqbal, Devang Bulsara, Mudassar Hussain, Tom Huysinga, Babar Hayat, Fahad Hayat Muhammad, Muhammad Khan, Waqas Barkat, Chris Carter, Jamie Atkinson, Samir Shahi, Will Walsh

PACC Premier

Ahmad Zeshan, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Waheed, Tanwir Afzal, Aliyaan Zahir Mohammad, Haseeb Muhammad, Navdeep Singh, Tariq Nawaz, Anas Khan, Khan Adil, Nusrullah Rana, Tariq Sameer, Ehsan Nawaz, Manjinder Singh, Saim Shahzad Mohammad, Yasim Murtaza, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Arsalaan Khan, Sameer Tariq, Zeeshan Ali, Hafeez Khan, Mohammad Rawaid Etesham, Sher Yar Saeed

USRC Premier

Aftab Hussain, Khan Akbar, Muhammad Ukasha Umarzai, Sikandar Zafar, Alihassan, Mahmood Raja Shahbaz, Muhammad Umar, Suhaib Ahmad, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Awais (Jr), Muhayam Zaman, Syed Ibrahim Kashif, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Muhammad Abbas (3), Paras Singh Benny, Waqar Dawood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Sardar, Rugved Ratnakar Insulkar, Waqas Khan, Jagjeet Singh, Muhammad Shoaib Rana, Shahid Wasif, Zeeshan Mohammad Iftikhar

