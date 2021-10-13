Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2021: Full schedule, match timings, squads & live streaming details

The Hong Kong Premier League One Day Tournament 2021-22 season will commence on October 10, with the final slated to be played on November 14.

The competition will feature some of the best players from Hong Kong who will fight it out against each other for the title. The tournament will be contested in round-robin style, with each side playing against each other once.

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club, United Services Recreation Club, Pakistan Association of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Cricket Club and Kowloon Cricket Club are the five teams competing in the event.

10 matches will be contested over a month, with the final set for November 14.

Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, October 10

Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Pakistan Association of Hong Kong, Wong Nai Chung Gap, 7:00 AM

Kowloon Cricket Club vs United Service Recreation Club, Kowloon, 7:30 AM

Thursday, October 14

United Service Recreation Club vs Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap, 7:00 AM

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon, 7:30 AM

Sunday, October 17

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs United Service Recreation Club, Mong Kok, 6:30 AM

Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap, 7:00 AM

Sunday, October 24

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club vs Pakistan Association of Hong Kong, Mong Kok, 6:30 AM

Kowloon Cricket Club vs Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap, 7:00 AM

Sunday, October 31

United Service Recreation Club vs Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club, Mong Kok, 6:30 AM

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon, 7:30 AM

Sunday, November 14

Final, Mong Kok, 6:30 AM

Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2021: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the competition will be streamed on the Fancode app & website.

Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2021: Squads

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club

Mehran Zeb, Mohammad Ibraheem, Mohammad Jaffar, Nathan Kelaart, Daksh Mangukiya, Ehsan Ayaz, Ehsan Khan, Munir Dar, Ansh Doshi, Upul Rupasinghe, Bilal Akhtar, Dhananjay Rao, Mohsin Khan, Tanveer Ahmed

United Services Recreation Club

Harcharan Preet Singh, Ismail Awan, Skhawat Ali, Waqas Khan, Zakir Hayat, Akbar Khan, Ali Mohammed, Aryan Muhammad, Jhalalafzal Mohammad, Shan Raja, Sheryar Khan, Muhammad Awais Snr, Muhammad Umar, Shahid Wasif, Aftab Hussain, Ehsan Muhammad, Ibrahim Amir, Imran Arif, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong

Anas Khan, Hafeez Khan, Hamed Khan, Ali Naeem, Haseeb Muhammad, Mohammad Huzafah, Zeeshan Ali, Abdul Rauf, Aliyaan Zahir, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Manjinder Singh, Mohammad Rawaid Etesham, Mohammad Waheed, Tanwir Afzal

Hong Kong Cricket Club

Brett Long, Luke Jones, Luke Voyce, Martin Coetzee, Ninad Shah, Rahul Sharma, Ayush Shukla, Charlie Wallis, Elliot Scrivener, Kinchit Shah, Nizakat Khan, Adit Gorawara, Quentin Painter, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Arshad, Ryan Buckley

Kowloon Cricket Club

Abdul Khan, Babar Hayat, Devang Bulsara, Jayden Botfield, Muhammad Khan, Simandeep Singh, Sunny Bhimsaria, Tom Hyusingha, Aizaz Khan, Mudassar Hussain, Parth Bhagwat, Shahi Samir, Waqas Barkat, Charlie Walsh, Chris Carter, Jamie Atkinson, Ahan Trivedi, Ashley Caddy, Ateeq Iqbal, Dan Pascoe, Jason Davidson, Niaz Ali, Shahzeb Hasan, Vikas Sharma, Vishal Sharma

