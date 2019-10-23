Hong Kong vs Jersey live cricket score, ball-by-ball commentary, scorecard | ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 20 // 23 Oct 2019, 18:49 IST

Jersey will look to win their second match in 2 days

The 26th match of ICC T20 Qualifiers 2019 will feature a battle between Jersey and Hong Kong where Jersey will look to capitalize on the momentum they had generated last night by recording a win over the hosts, U.A.E. Their opponents, Hong Kong had lost their previous match against Oman by 7 wickets.

Jersey has a chance to move to the top of the points table if they secure a win against Hong Kong tonight, while a victory for the Hong Kong team will help them snap their three-match losing streak and open their account on the points table. They have already lost to Ireland, Oman and U.A.E. in this tournament and a defeat in tonight's match will potentially end their hopes of finishing in the top half of the points table.

Talking about the players to watch out for, Kinchit Shah will have the onus of scoring the runs for Hong Kong whereas Jersey will expect Jonty Jenner to continue his fine form in the tournament.

In the bowling department, Jersey will rest their hopes on captain Charles Perchard and, from the opposition bowling attack, Kyle Christie will be the player to watch out for.

Squads:

Jersey (From): Nick Ferraby, Harrison Carlyon, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Benjamin Ward, Corey Bisson, Dominic Blampied, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jake Dunford(c), Charles Perchard(w), Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, William Robertson, Julius Sumerauer

Hong Kong (From): Nizakat Khan, Ahsan Abbasi, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan(c), Waqas Barkat, Simandeep Singh, Haroon Arshad, Scott McKechnie(w), Raag Kapur, Kyle Christie, Aarush Bhagwat, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar

The Hong Kong vs Jersey match will start at 9:00 PM IST. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the live score and more.