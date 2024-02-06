Hong Kong vs Malaysia ODI Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Hong Kong and Malaysia will feature in a three-match unofficial ODI series starting on Tuesday, February 6. The first match of the series will be played at the Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wong Nai Chung Gap and the remaining two matches will take place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

Both teams recently played in a Tri-Series involving Canada. Malaysia won and lost one match each and finished in second place. Hong Kong failed to win a single game and were in the last position.

Malaysia faced Canada in the final of the series and elected to bowl after winning the toss. The match was reduced to 34 overs per side due to rain. Canada scored 243 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Malaysia chased down the target of 244 runs on the penultimate delivery with three wickets in hand.

Hong Kong locked horns against Hong Kong A in the 3rd place play-off match and elected to bat. Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan, and Babar Hayat scored a century each.

Hong Kong reached a total of 439 runs for the loss of two wickets in 50 overs. Shiv Mathur scored 115 runs off 133 deliveries for Hong Kong A but it was not enough. Hong Kong A were bundled out for 315 runs and lost the match by 124 runs. Ehsan Khan was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets for 90 runs.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia ODI Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, February 6

Match 1: Hong Kong vs Malaysia, Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap - 6:30 AM

Thursday, February 8

Match 2: Hong Kong vs Malaysia, Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground - 6:30 AM

Friday, February 9

Match 3: Hong Kong vs Malaysia, Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground - 6:30 AM

Hong Kong vs Malaysia ODI Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Hong Kong vs Malaysia ODI Series 2024: Full Squads

Hong Kong

Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan (c), Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Ayush Shukla, Dan Pascoe, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Nasrulla Rana

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Amir Azim, Sharvin Muniandy, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Abdul Mohammad Shukri, Aqeel Wahid, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Wan Muhammad Azam (wk), Fitri Sham, Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Wafiq, Rizwan Haider, Syazrul Ezat, Vijay Unni

