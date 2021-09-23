Hong Kong Women's Premier League 2021/22: Full schedule, match timings, squads & live streaming details

The Jade Jets will be up against the Bauhinia Stars on Sunday in the five-match T20 series which has already commenced on 19th September. The series is slated to span until January of next year as part of the Hong Kong Women’s Premier League T20.

The Jade Jets achieved a 31-run victory over the Bauhinia Stars in the opening encounter. Keenu Gill delivered a brilliant all-round performance to clinch a win for her side. The Jets will aim to continue their exploits whereas the Bauhinia Stars will try to avenge their setback.

The second game is scheduled to be played on 26th September at the Hong Kong Cricket Club followed by matches on 1st October, 7th November, and 16th January 2022 at the Mission Road Ground.

Both sides have some quality players in their lineup who have the ability to deliver extraordinary performances. We can expect a nail-biting series between the Jade Jets and the Bauhinia Stars.

Hong Kong Women's Premier League 2021/22: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1

September 19, Sunday at 6:30 AM IST - Kowloon Cricket Club

Match 2

September 26, Sunday at 6:30 AM IST - Hong Kong Cricket Club

Match 3

October 1, Friday at 6:30 AM IST - Mission Road Ground

Match 4

November 7, Sunday at 6:30 AM IST - Mission Road Ground

Match 5

January 16, Sunday at 6:30 AM IST - Mission Road Ground

Hong Kong Women's Premier League 2021/22: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the Hong Kong Women's Premier League T20 will be streamed live on Hong Kong Cricket's YouTube channel & Facebook page.

Hong Kong Women's Premier League 2021/22: Full Squads

Jade Jets

Jasmine Titmuss (Captain), Mariko Hill, Tinaz Kharbari, Rida Halder, Rajvir Kaur, Tammy Chu, Katy Gibbons, Iqra Sahar, Chan Sau Ha, Betty Chan, Ashley Hung, Lemon Cheung, Puil To, Keenu Gill

Bauhinia Stars

Kary Chan (Captain), Connie Wong, Shanzeen Shahzad, Jenefer Davies, Maryan Bibi, Maheen Haider, Jennifer Alumbro, Jaswinder Kaur, Emma Lai, Dorothea Chan, Amanda Cheung, Alison Siu, Anum Ahmad, Ruchitha Venkatesh

