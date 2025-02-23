Hong Kong Women's Premier League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) hosted by Hong Kong is set to commence on February 23 and conclude on May 4, with the final match to be held at the TKRRG Mong Kok, Hong Kong. In addition to the Mong Kok stadium, two other venues—KCC and HKCC, both located in Hong Kong—will also serve as hosts for the matches.

Over the span of 11 weekends, six weekends will feature matches, with a total of 11 games scheduled, each team facing its opponent once in the league phase. The top two teams will qualify for the playoffs.

This year’s edition of the WPL will feature five participating teams: DLSW Women’s Premier, CCC Women’s Premier, HKCC Women’s Premier, KCC Women’s Premier, and Lantau CC Women’s Premier. Last year, the final was abandoned due to adverse weather conditions, resulting in the trophy being shared between HKCC Women’s and CCC Women’s. In the inaugural season of 2022, DLSW Women’s emerged as champions, defeating HKCC Women’s in the final.

HKCC Women’s Premier have been a dominant force in the league, securing back-to-back final appearances, and they will be looking to extend this success in 2025. The league will also benefit from the inclusion of several talented players from Hong Kong, including Iqra Sahar, Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmin Daswani, Mariko Hill, and Natasha Miles, among others, adding invaluable expertise and enhancing the competition.

On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Hong Kong Women's Premier League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, February 23

Match 1 - DLSW Women Premier vs CCC Women Premier, TKRRG, Mong Kok, Hong Kong, 7:00 AM

Match 2 - Lantau CC Women Premier vs KCC Women Premier, KCC, Hong Kong, 7:00 AM

Sunday, March 2

Match 3 - DLSW Women Premier vs Lantau CC Women Premier, TKRRG, Mong Kok, Hong Kong, 7:00 AM

Match 4 - HKCC Women Premier vs CCC Women Premier, HKCC, Wong Nai, Hong Kong, 7:00 AM

Sunday, March 23

Match 5 - DLSW Women Premier vs HKCC Women Premier, HKCC, Wong Nai, Hong Kong, 7:00 AM

Match 6 - KCC Women Premier vs CCC Women Premier, KCC, Hong Kong, 7:00 AM

Sunday, April 6

Match 7 - CCC Women Premier vs Lantau CC Women Premier, TKRRG, Mong Kok, Hong Kong, 7:00 AM

Match 8 - HKCC Women Premier vs KCC Women Premier, HKCC, Wong Nai, Hong Kong, 7:00 AM

Sunday, April 27

Match 9 - Lantau CC Women Premier vs HKCC Women Premier, HKCC, Wong Nai, Hong Kong, 7:00 AM

Match 10 - KCC Women Premier vs DLSW Women Premier, KCC, Hong Kong, 7:00 AM

Sunday, May 4

Final - TBC vs TBC, TKRRG, Mong Kok, Hong Kong, 7:00 AM

Hong Kong Women's Premier League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Hong Kong Women's Premier League 2025 via the Hong Kong Cricket YouTube channel.

Hong Kong Women's Premier League 2025: Full Squads

DLSW Women Premier

Fatima Amir, Harsha Motwani, Romela Osabel, Rani Suman, Iqra Sahar, Shanzeen Shahzad, Areesha Khan, Jaswinder Kaur, Shua Javed, Brar Manvir Kaur, Lakhani Pushti Vijay, Vidhi Mahesh Chandiramani, Catherine Liza Bagaoisan, Maryam Bibi, Haider Aiza, Rajvir Kaur

CCC Women Premier

Almira Leung, Chan Sau Ha, Lucita Oi Man Lai, Amanda Cheung, Dorothea Shing Yan Chan, Patricia Sheung Yu Lee, Amy Lai, Godiva Li, Pull Yee Shan To, Annie Hung Ying Ho, Janice Wong, Siena Poon, April Cheung, Karen Hoi Lam Poon, Vanessa So, Bianca Lo, Kary Ka Yi

Lantau CC Women Premier

Alishba Kanwal, Hadeesa Altaf, Maira Saleem Balochh, April Rose Saquilon, Janie Tagaro, Riaz Nayab, Asfa Rangzeb, Joyleen Kaur, Vaincy Chaudhary, Charlyn Calizo, Kashvi Thakur, Xanthe Maya Ganesan, Cheema Tavleen, Kaur Mahekdeep, Gurkamal Kaur, Lovino Christine Joy Monegro

KCC Women Premier

Aashana Shah, Kabita Giri, Rida Haider, Zara Haider, Anjali Mehta, Lavinia Tse, Sabar Gul, Arna Senthilvel, Maheen Haider, Sammy Fong, Eksha Kala, Muskkan Samtani, Shasya Shinde, Iris Ridgers, Nicole Fernandes, Virina Vaswani, Jasmin Budhiraja, Reenu Gill

HKCC Women Premier

Akeisha Sahni, Katy Gibbons, Ramona Soares, Alison Siu, Kimaya Rasgotra, Rania Sutton, Ashley Hung, Lemon Cheung, Sadie Davidson, Betty Chan, Mariko Hill, Storm Parker, Emma Lai Wing Ki, Mya Gardner, Tammy Oi Wing Chu, Jasmine Titmuss, Natasha Miles, Tejasvi Rajaram

