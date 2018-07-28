How Imran Khan helped Indians in Karachi in 1989, shares journalist R Mohan

A couple of days ago, former Pakistan captain Imran Khan led his party Tehreek-e-Insaf to power after winning 115 out of the 272 in the country's general elections and with that, legendary the all-rounder is set to become the country's Prime Minister.

Imran first became a Member of Parliament in 2002 and was again elected to the National Assembly in the 2013 elections and when his party emerged as the second largest in the country by popular vote.

With Imran likely to be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan, wishes have been pouring him from the cricket fraternity including the Indian as legendary players like Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly etc. has sent him their wishes.

Renowned cricket writer R Mohan spoke about Imran winning the elections and recalled an incident where the former Pakistan skipper got angry and helped a few Indians including him in Karachi when a set of students threw stones at them."In my dealings with Imran Khan, I found him to be a very even and equitable person. If he says something, he will say as it is irrespective of whether it is India or Pakistan. There was a time when the students were throwing stones at us in Karachi and the way he thundered at them, the way he got angry at the students for throwing stones at the Indians was so fascinating to watch," he said in an exclusive interview to Sportskeeda.

"He was that kind of a person then. I don't know about now. Maybe with politics, people change and he might not be the same Imran Khan now as he has to make a lot of adjustments because of the field he is in today. But, I am pretty sure that a man who has put intentions like him might do well as the PM of Pakistan. What happens to the India-Pakistan relationship could improve because of him is a different story. He will be a fair-minded person and won't do anything out of hate or anything," he added.

Mohan, along with Neeru Bhatia, shares some fascinating stories about the newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister and the former skipper. Watch the video below to know what they said.