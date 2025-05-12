How many Test matches and runs did Virat Kohli fall short of Sachin Tendulkar’s stats?

Former India Test skipper and ace batter Virat Kohli has confirmed that he has played his last game for the country in whites. He made this announcement today, May 12, on his official social media account.

Kohli made his debut against the West Indies in Kingston on June 20, 2011, where he registered scores of 4 & 15. He went on to play 123 Tests in total, wherein he scored 9,230 runs with an average of 46.85 and 30 centuries to his name.

The 36-year-old is often held in high regard, with many drawing comparisons between him and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. In contrast to the 'God of Cricket,' as Sachin is nicknamed, Kohli has fallen short by 77 Test matches, with Tendulkar having played 200 Test matches for India.

As far as runs are concerned, Kohli happens to be fourth on the list for Indian male players in Tests, with Tendulkar (15,921) being the highest run-getter in the format, scoring 6,691 more runs than the 36-year-old. Kohli also has 30 Test hundreds, which happen to be 21 less than Tendulkar's tally (51). However, Kohli scored more double hundreds, with seven 200+ scores, in contrast to Sachin's six.

Virat Kohli retires as India's most successful Test skipper

Apart from playing as a batter, Virat Kohli also led India in Test cricket. The 36-year-old led the country in 68 Tests, winning 40 of them, which included India's first Test series win in Australia during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Under his leadership, India also qualified for the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) in 2021 against New Zealand, which the Men in Blue lost by seven wickets. With Kohli batting at the No. 4 in Test cricket for close to 10 years, it will be interesting to see which batter assumes that role come India's tour of England next month.

