How Windies could line up at 2019 World Cup with the return of big players

Hari Haran FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.03K // 30 Jul 2018, 00:48 IST

West Indies team with 2016 T20I world cup

Every cricket fan would love to watch the competitive game of cricket. Even though their national team is not playing, they would love watching the close encounters.

For the past few years, cricket fans around the world are missing the first string West Indies team. Although there are some players who look promising in the Caribbean line-up, somewhat they feel that this is not the first string team.

All this because of the rifts between the West Indies cricket board and their players. Initially, it was about disputes based on wages, and later the fight branched off to several things, including some players complaining of not enough freedom to play in outside leagues. And just before the World cup qualifiers, West Indies cricket board announced that some of their top players are not ready to help the Caribbean team to qualify for the world cup.

Super50 tournament(Domestic 50 over the competition in West Indies) has been scheduled in October this year and West Indies cricket board has asked Narine, Bravo brothers and Kieron Pollard to participate in it.

Andre Russell has already been in the West Indies squad for the series against Bangladesh. Chris Gayle has been playing for their national colour for some months now. In addition to them, players like Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Shanon Gabriel and in-form Captain Jason Holder form the formidable line-up for Windies.

The West Indies players are consistent performers in the Indian Premier League, the Bangladesh Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Big Bash and the Global T20 Canada, not to mention their own version of International T20 Leagues, the Caribbean Premier League.

Let us have a look at the possible XI of Windies team that would line up in 2019 World Cup if all goes well.

Openers: Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis

The left-handed duo look dangerous at the top of the order

The big man with 40 international hundreds includes 23 in ODIs needs no introduction. Yes, its Chris Gayle as the first opener. His numbers in the last one year might look below average, but he can take the game away from the opposition single-handedly on his day. He scored 73 off 66 in the third ODI against Bangladesh and that gives big hope for the left-hander at the top of the order.

The Flamboyant Evin Lewis is the second opener to accompany Chris Gayle at the top of the order. He is the leading run-scorer for Windies in ODIs for the past 12 months period. He has scored 560 runs with an average of 40. His recent numbers show that how consistent he has been in the ODIs so far.

