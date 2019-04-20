Hoysala Social and Sports Club & National Cricket Academy America to excel youth & women cricket

ACF Coaches FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 25 // 20 Apr 2019, 18:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Coaches Group Photo

Hoysala Social and Sports Club & National Cricket Academy America jointly hosted the ACF Level 1 and Level 2 certification during April 13th and 14th 2019 weekend at The Cage, Woburn, MA.

Hoysala Social and Sports Club is working closely with the Massachusetts State Cricket League (MSCL) to grow youth cricket in the North Eastern area of USA. Recent ACF coaching & practical training sessions are considered a proper way to gain momentum in the New England region,

Vijayesh Hassan, founder of the Hoysala Social and Sports Club and Raghunandhan Sridhar Head coach of NCAA, and former MSCL captain for the two ACF national championships are working closely with the Dilip Chavan, President of the MSCL and other key members of the MSCL league. Efforts are being made to create state’s first ever U18 team coached by Raghunandhan Sridhar to participate in this year’s National Youth Cricket League (NYCL) tournament to be held in North Carolina during July 4th weekend.

Kids Training

Similar to most of the states in the USA, MA also faces a similar issue of having very less number of certified coaches to start introducing the game at the grassroots level. Lexington town high school scholars formed the cricket club with founder Vijayesh and expected to recruit more players for the school club.

Overall, the area lacks inadequate coaches with experience to help the local school programs. Some PE teachers are not able to take this program to the next level as there are not many certified cricket coaches in the area with the school cricket education expertise.

Group Discussion

NCAA said:

With this recent weekend-long cricket coaching clinic, conducted by Jatin Patel, renowned national level coach & ACF’s Director of Coaching we were able to get some folks started towards the journey of coaching the next generation of talented individuals. The vision and experience that Jatin Patel brings to these coaching sessions are second to none. He brings in the experience of being played the game with the stalwarts, and also now being actively involved with many of the current breed of international cricketers into these sessions. Never ever we felt like he is teaching or preaching, all the sessions were practically conducted with bat and ball in hand. Starting from basics of the game, player corrections to game situations he blended everything so well and empowered the attendees by sharing his immense knowledge of the game that he has acquired from his experience.

Advertisement

Women coaches

About the American Cricket Federation Cricket (ACF) Coach Certification ProgramThe ACF Cricket Coach Certification Level 1 program was launched in May 2014, followed by the Level 2 certification program one year later in June 2015. Since the launch, 25 States can now boast of having certified ACF cricket coaches to help grass root level youth & school programs.

Atlantis Cricket Club – NY and Queens United Cricket Academy in New York, NJSBCL in New Jersey, United Cricket League in Boston, MA, Minnesota Cricket Association Youth Program in Minneapolis, American Cricket Academy and Missouri Youth Cricket Association in St. Louis. Sarasota International Cricket Club (SICC) Sarasota, FL. Colorado Cricket League in Denver, Washington Cricket Center in Washington DC, Florida Cricket Conference in Orlando, FL, Southern California Youth Cricket Academy, Los Angeles and Southern California Junior Cricket, Los Angeles are a few of the hosts for ACF coaching camps/training sessions held since the ACF Cricket Coaching program was launched.

Testimonials

Kaushal Patel

Kaushal Patel (KP), Member - Boston Gymkhana Sports Club

I admire your coaching style of using real-life experiences as a player, teammate and a Coach. That was totally worth it and "game-changing". For me, on the approach, one should take to coach younger kids (or help your teammates).

Thank you for giving guidance and showing the direction on how to go about Coaching and pass on the knowledge to younger generation, to make a better tomorrow!

Kiruthika Subramanian tries batting skill

Kiruthika Subramanian, Former India Cricketer and Current CanAm player

Thank you for enabling the Cricket enthusiasts like us takes the passion to the next level. It was a fun, interactive learning session with Coach Jatin Patel. Said Kiruthika, The right-arm medium pacer represented her native India and was selected for the 2000 Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Primarily as an opening bowler,

Kiruthika Subramanian - close look at Grip and variation, Mithila Moudgalya far left observing skill set

Mithila Moudgalya, Former Karnataka & South Zone Player

Huge thanks to coach Jatin Patel, for his time and sharing his massive knowledge of coaching world. He is like the walking dictionary of coaching. This event, which mainly focused on youth coaching, covered lot more than that. Coaching isn't just about the sport; it has so much to do with our lives. Jatin Sir was very kind and patient while teaching us and showing us simple realistic ways to connect with a player. His talks are very inspiring and simple- like he says- coaching is all about developing trust with the player, and knowing them before coaching them. It was one of a kind experience for me, truly amazing.