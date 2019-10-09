×
"I am very happy that I don't have to play Test matches against Steve Smith," says Dale Steyn

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
09 Oct 2019, 21:39 IST

Dale Steyn heaped praises on Steve Smith and David Warner
Dale Steyn heaped praises on Steve Smith and David Warner

South Africa’s legendary fast bowler, Dale Steyn has warned the Australian team against dropping their destructive opener, David Warner, who had a disastrous Ashes series versus England. The Proteas pacer also heaped praise on Steve Smith by stating that he is a marvelous player who is in a league of his own right now.

After signing with the Melbourne Stars to play in this season’s Big Bash League, Steyn took part in an interview where he spoke with the officials of cricket.com.au.

Talking about the poor Ashes that Warner had last month, Steyn defended the left-handed batsman by stating that -

“He puts you under pressure from bowl one on day one of a Test match. You have to take what he can give you with what can happen. In this case, he’s been found wanting around the wicket against someone like Broady attacking that off stump. Sometimes that can happen.”
“But he’ll get to Australia, he’ll find some form, he’ll be playing around his mates and around his home crowd and that can quickly change for him.”

The fast bowler even hailed the Sunrisers Hyderabad star as one of the best batters he has ever bowled to.

Dale Steyn appreciates the weird technique of Steve Smith

Steve Smith has been one of the best Test batsmen of this decade.
Steve Smith has been one of the best Test batsmen of this decade.

Dale Steyn revealed that it is relatively easy to bowl to the technically correct batsmen like Michael Vaughan and Jacques Kallis however, the same is not the case while bowling to unconventional batsmen like Shiv Chanderpaul and Steve Smith.

He mentioned that the bowlers have no idea where to bowl to these guys before adding that,

"He's just in a league of his own right now and I'm very happy that I don't have to play Test matches against him ever again."

Steyn concluded by stating that the Australian batsman is a marvelous player.

While the South African quick will feature in the Big Bash League soon, Warner and Smith will make their return for New South Wales in the Shield cricket against Queensland tomorrow.



Tags:
Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Dale Steyn Steve Smith
