I don't think anyone can even come close to Kohli, says Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan's all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez recently made a comeback in Test Cricket, that too in style, when he slammed a century in his comeback match against Australia. Talking about his retirement from international cricket, Hafeez also talked about whom he feels to be the best batsman present at the moment.

The name, without any surprise, was of the modern master Virat Kohli and Hafeez also went on to say that no other batsman is even near to Virat's class at the moment. Virat Kohli recently completed his personal 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals and also became the fastest batsman in the world to achieve this feat. Kohli is currently leading the side in the longest format of the game in Australia where the Indian team lead 1-0 in the four-match series.

The 30-year is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen in the world at the moment with his domination in all the three formats and as a result, he stands tall at the pole in International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rankings for both, Test and ODI rankings.

The Pakistani cricketer quotes in his interview with Firstpost, “When I look at all the current batsmen in the international arena, I do not think anyone can even come close to Kohli. He is head and shoulders above the rest others in terms of ability to score runs. He is technically superior and mentally very strong than others right now.”

Hafeez also talked about his retirement from International Cricket as he recently called off from the game just after the three-match series against New Zealand.

“I was planning to retire from Tests since the last few weeks and my this decision was not based on my recent form. I had already sounded the Pakistan Board about my plans of retirement from Tests. I felt it was the right time for me to make an exit from the Test arena and give the upcoming generation an opportunity to settle down in the team,” he concluded.

