"I was not even 10 percent of that when I was 19" - When Virat Kohli marveled at Shubman Gill ahead of the latter's debut in 2019

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli marveled at current ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill's batting ability days before the latter's international debut in 2019. The then-19-year-old was selected to the national side on the back of his excellent performances in the 2017/18 Under-19 World Cup.Gill finished as the tournament's second leading run-scorer with 372 runs at an average of 124 and a strike rate of 112.38, helping India win the trophy.Ahead of his international debut in the ODI series in New Zealand in 2019, the then-skipper Virat Kohli said (via Sportstar):&quot;Shubman again is a very exciting talent. Shubman again is a very exciting talent. There are some outstanding talents coming in. You saw Prithvi Shaw grabbed his opportunities with both hands. That’s the confidence that they carry and it is great for Indian cricket if the standard keeps going up and the guys coming in can make impact performances straight away and we would be more than happy to give them the chances and help them grow.&quot;Gill struggled in his debut series, scoring only 16 runs in two ODIs in New Zealand. It took him almost two years to play his next game for India in Australia in December 2020.Virat Kohli set to play under Shubman Gill in the upcoming ODI series in AustraliaShubman Gill has grown leaps and bounds as an all-format batter for Team India since his debut in 2019. The 26-year-old established himself as one for the future in ODIs with an incredible 2022 and 2023 season.More recently, Gill was appointed India's Test captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format ahead of the England tour. The youngster overcame his inconsistencies in Test cricket with a blazing 754 runs in five Tests in England at an average of over 75, including four centuries, in his first assignment as red-ball skipper.Gill also replaced Rohit as India's ODI captain ahead of their upcoming three-match series in Australia, starting in Perth tomorrow (October 19). The series also marks Virat Kohli's return in Indian colors for the first time since the Champions Trophy in March.The former captain retired from T20Is after India's World Cup triumph last year and also walked away from Tests ahead of the England tour.