"I was not even 10 percent of that when I was 19" - When Virat Kohli marveled at Shubman Gill ahead of the latter's debut in 2019

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 18, 2025 19:57 IST
India v Sri Lanka - ICC Men
Shubman Gill is widely regarded as Virat Kohli's successor in all formats [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli marveled at current ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill's batting ability days before the latter's international debut in 2019. The then-19-year-old was selected to the national side on the back of his excellent performances in the 2017/18 Under-19 World Cup.

Ad

Gill finished as the tournament's second leading run-scorer with 372 runs at an average of 124 and a strike rate of 112.38, helping India win the trophy.

Ahead of his international debut in the ODI series in New Zealand in 2019, the then-skipper Virat Kohli said (via Sportstar):

"Shubman again is a very exciting talent. Shubman again is a very exciting talent. There are some outstanding talents coming in. You saw Prithvi Shaw grabbed his opportunities with both hands. That’s the confidence that they carry and it is great for Indian cricket if the standard keeps going up and the guys coming in can make impact performances straight away and we would be more than happy to give them the chances and help them grow."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gill struggled in his debut series, scoring only 16 runs in two ODIs in New Zealand. It took him almost two years to play his next game for India in Australia in December 2020.

Virat Kohli set to play under Shubman Gill in the upcoming ODI series in Australia

Ad

Shubman Gill has grown leaps and bounds as an all-format batter for Team India since his debut in 2019. The 26-year-old established himself as one for the future in ODIs with an incredible 2022 and 2023 season.

More recently, Gill was appointed India's Test captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format ahead of the England tour. The youngster overcame his inconsistencies in Test cricket with a blazing 754 runs in five Tests in England at an average of over 75, including four centuries, in his first assignment as red-ball skipper.

Ad

Gill also replaced Rohit as India's ODI captain ahead of their upcoming three-match series in Australia, starting in Perth tomorrow (October 19). The series also marks Virat Kohli's return in Indian colors for the first time since the Champions Trophy in March.

The former captain retired from T20Is after India's World Cup triumph last year and also walked away from Tests ahead of the England tour.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications