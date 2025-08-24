"I really feel bad for him" - When Virat Kohli acknowledged 'priceless' Cheteshwar Pujara's contributions to India's Test team

India's Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara brought down the curtains to his cricket career on Sunday, August 24. The 37-year-old retired from all forms of the game after representing Team India in 103 Tests. The right-handed batter finished his career with 7,195 runs in 176 innings, averaging 43.60, including 19 tons and 35 fifties.During his stint, the Saurashtra batter played an important role as India dominated the rankings chart in the longest format. His contributions with the bat helped India clinch back-to-back series wins Down Under during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).Former India skipper Virat Kohli spoke highly of Pujara during his red-hot form in the 2016-17 BGT series. The remarks came after the latter slammed his third double century, scoring 202 runs off 525 balls in the third Test against Australia at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. Kohli said (via ESPNcrinfo)&quot;You know, sometimes I really feel bad for him. People don't understand his importance so much in this team and what a valuable player he is for us. He is the most composed player we have in the team, he is willing to grind for his runs, he doesn't mind batting under pressure, he likes to take a challenge of batting.”He continued:“So, someone like that is priceless to have in the team. When the pressure situation comes up, he is someone who will put his hand up and play long for the team and hold up one end, which I think is a great quality in him. This season he has been outstanding. I don't know the number of runs he has scored but he has contributed throughout.”“He has not been spoken about much or has been in the focus too much but he deserves much more than that. People need to stand up and take notice of what he has done this season, he has been outstanding with the bat and hopefully he will continue that in the last Test,” Kohli added.Pujara finished the series with 405 runs in seven innings, including a double ton and two half-centuries. India won the series 2-1. He then finished the 2017 season with 1,140 runs in 18 innings at an average of 67.06, comprising four centuries.Cheteshwar Pujara helped India win their maiden BGT in Australia under Virat Kohli's captaincyCheteshwar Pujara won the 2018-19 BGT under Virat Kohli’s captaincy in Australia. The right-handed batter starred with the bat, smashing 521 runs in seven innings at an average of 74.43 with the help of three centuries. His efforts helped India win the series 2-1. It was also India’s first-ever series Down Under.Pujara also played a helping hand as Ajinkya Rahane-led India beat Australia 2-1 in the 2020-21 BGT. With the bat, he scored 271 runs in eight innings, comprising three half-centuries.