ICC Academy Ramadan T10 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ICC Academy Ramadan T10 2024 is a domestic T10 tournament hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board. The tournament will start on Tuesday, March 19 and will conclude on Sunday, April 7.

A total of 10 teams will participate in the competition this season. Each team will face the other nine teams once in the tournament. A total of 45 league-stage matches followed by two semi-final matches and a final are scheduled to take place in the tournament. All these matches will take place at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

These 10 teams are: London Royals, Karwan Cricket Club, Dubai Thunders, Prim Height Transport, Wavilog Tech CC, Seven Districts Juniors, Seven Districts, AZ Sports, Top Stars, and DCC Starlets.

The Emirates Cricket Board recently organized the ICC Academy Ramadan T20 Tournament 2024, which concluded on Monday, March 18. The Vision Shipping defeated Karwan Cricket Club in the final by six wickets after chasing down the target of 115 runs in just 15 overs.

Only six out of the 10 teams from the T20 tournament will participate in the upcoming T10 tournament. The Vision Shipping, the winner of the T20 tournament, are not a part of the upcoming competition. Dubai Dare Devils, Alif Pharma, and Z Game Strikers are also not a part of the T10 tournament.

ICC Academy Ramadan T10 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, March 19

Match 1 - Prim Height Transport vs DCC Starlets, 08:45 PM

Match 2 - Wavilog Tech CC vs Seven Districts Juniors, 10:45 PM

Wednesday, March 20

Match 3 - Karwan Cricket Club vs AZ Sports, 12:45 AM

Thursday, March 21

Match 4 - Wavilog Tech CC vs DCC Starlets, 08:45 PM

Match 5 - London Royals vs Dubai Thunders, 10:45 PM

Friday, March 22

Match 6 - Seven Districts vs Top Stars, 12:45 AM

Match 7 - Dubai Thunders vs Wavilog Tech CC, 08:45 PM

Match 8 - Prim Height Transport vs Seven Districts Juniors, 10:45 PM

Saturday, March 23

Match 9 - Karwan Cricket Club vs Seven Districts, 12:45 AM

Match 10 - Seven Districts Juniors vs DCC Starlets, 08:45 PM

Match 11 - AZ Sports vs Top Stars, 10:45 PM

Sunday, March 24

Match 12 - Prim Height Transport vs Wavilog Tech CC, 12:45 AM

Match 13 - London Royals vs Karwan Cricket Club, 08:45 PM

Match 14 - Dubai Thunders vs DCC Starlets, 10:45 PM

Monday, March 25

Match 15 - Seven Districts vs AZ Sports, 12:45 AM

Match 16 - London Royals vs Seven Districts Juniors, 08:45 PM

Match 17 - Karwan Cricket Club vs Prim Height Transport, 10:45 PM

Tuesday, March 26

Match 18 - Dubai Thunders vs AZ Sports, 12:45 AM

Match 19 - Prim Height Transport vs Top Stars, 08:45 PM

Match 20 - London Royals vs DCC Starlets, 10:45 PM

Wednesday, March 27

Match 21 - Wavilog Tech CC vs Seven Districts, 12:45 AM

Thursday, March 28

Match 22 - London Royals vs Wavilog Tech CC, 08:45 PM

Match 23 - Karwan Cricket Club vs Seven Districts Juniors, 10:45 PM

Friday, March 29

Match 24 - Dubai Thunders vs Top Stars, 12:45 AM

Match 25 - Seven Districts vs DCC Starlets, 08:45 PM

Match 26 - London Royals vs AZ Sports, 10:45 PM

Saturday, March 30

Match 27 - Dubai Thunders vs Prim Height Transport, 12:45 AM

Match 28 - AZ Sports vs DCC Starlets, 08:45 PM

Match 29 - Karwan Cricket Club vs Wavilog Tech CC, 10:45 PM

Sunday, March 31

Match 30 - Dubai Thunders vs Seven Districts Juniors, 12:45 AM

Match 31 - Wavilog Tech CC vs Top Stars, 08:45 PM

Match 32 - Seven Districts vs Seven Districts Juniors, 10:45 PM

Monday, April 1

Match 33 - Karwan Cricket Club vs Dubai Thunders, 12:45 AM

Match 34 - Top Stars vs DCC Starlets, 08:45 PM

Match 35 - Prim Height Transport vs AZ Sports, 10:45 PM

Tuesday, April 2

Match 36 - London Royals vs Seven Districts, 12:45 AM

Match 37 - Karwan Cricket Club vs DCC Starlets, 08:45 PM

Match 38 - Wavilog Tech CC vs AZ Sports, 10:45 PM

Wednesday, April 3

Match 39 - Seven Districts Juniors vs Top Stars, 12:45 AM

Thursday, April 4

Match 40 - London Royals vs Top Stars, 08:45 PM

Match 41 - Prim Height Transport vs Seven Districts, 10:45 PM

Friday, April 5

Match 42 - Seven Districts Juniors vs AZ Sports, 12:45 AM

Match 43 - London Royals vs Prim Height Transport, 08:45 PM

Match 44 - Karwan Cricket Club vs Top Stars, 10:45 PM

Saturday, April 6

Match 45 - Dubai Thunders vs Seven Districts, 12:45 AM

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 08:45 PM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:45 PM

Sunday, April 7

Final - TBC vs TBC, 02:00 AM

ICC Academy Ramadan T10 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

ICC Academy Ramadan T10 2024: Full Squads

London Royals

Abdul Razzaq, Abdur Rahim, Ahsan Shamraiz, Hamid Zeb, Vibhor Yadav (c), Buta Singh, Deven Uchil, Hassan Nasir, Maroof Bhabe, Muzammil Azeem, Rahul Khanna, Wajahat Rasool, Zohaib Haider, Ajay Vachheta (wk), Prem Thakor (wk), Revelino Fernandes (wk), Bharpoor Sandhu, Nav Pabreja, Shakir Afridi, Shery Malik

Karwan Cricket Club

Ali Khan, Hameedullah Khan, Luqman Faisal, Muhammad Aftab, Saif Ali Ghauri, Waqas Ali, Yusuf Khan, Rehman Ghani, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Zahid Ali, Furqan Khalil (wk), Ihtisham Ul Haq (wk), Moazzam Hayat (wk), Ali Iqbal, Awais Ali Shah, Babar Iqbal (c), Hazrat Luqman, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Said Nazeer Afridi

Dubai Thunders

Adnan ul Mulk, Asif Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed (c), Israr Ahmed, Mohammad Altaf, Sagar Kalyan, Sandeep Singh, Vibhor Shahi, Basir Bhat, Harshit Kaushik, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Daud, Niaz Khan, Wajid Khan, Danish Hafiz (wk), Khalid Shah (wk), Harry Bharwal, Manpreet Singh, Matiullah Khan, Shahbaz Ali

Prim Height Transport

Amjad Gul, Amjad Khan, Krishan Paul, Rafeeq Zaman (c), Rahman Gull, Saqib Khan, Muhammad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Umer Farooq, Dawood Ejaz (wk), Fahad Khan (wk), Farhan Babar (wk), Muhammad Dawood (wk), Hazrat Bilal, Irfan Ullah, Mehraban Shah Afridi, Riaz Khaliq, Shoaib Khan, Shubham Chopra

Wavilog Tech CC

Babar Ghazanfar, Jibran Hasan, Mayank Chowdary, Mohit Kalyan, Syed Maqsood Hussain, Usman Masood, Abdul Malik, Kazim Shah, Mohammed Ajmal, Saifullah Noor, Shahan Akram, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Rahul Chopra (wk), Suhail Ahmed (wk), Ali Imran, Bilal Sharif, Keshav Sharma, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Usman, Sunny Azam

Seven Districts Juniors

Aryan Saxena, Atta Rahman, Hassan Eisakhel, Muhammad Aftab Javed, Nabeel Arshad, Shaurya Singh, Zain Ullah Khan, Ammar Badami, Dhruv Parashar, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Noor Ayobi, Sahil Arman, Sarmad Danish, Ahmed Tariq (wk), Haris Khan, Harsh Desai, Ibrar Shah, Nabeel Aziz, Sulaiman Haider, Zainullah Rehmani

Seven Districts

Abdul Ghaffar, Shahzad Ali Shazoo, Syed Haider, Almas Hafiz, Farhan Khan, Muhammad Haider (c), Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Raees Ahmed, Tharindu Perera, Farman Ali (wk), Muhammad Kashif, Awais Ahmed, Haider Ali, Wahab Hassan, Zeeshan Naseer

AZ Sports

Ateeq Ur Rehman, Muhammad Naveed, Muhammad Rizwan, Salman Shahid, Sushant Sawant, Zain Ghias, Abid Gul, Anjum Khan (c), Habib Ur Rehman, Kamran Ali, Kuldeep Lal, Sagheer Afridi, Sanket Tudavekar, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Amir Hamza, Hazrat Hussain, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Adeel Yameen, Muhammad Rohaan, Sikandar Hayat

Top Stars

Asif Javed, Jamshaid Zafar, Mohammad Adnan, Muhammad Afaq, Muhammad Asif, Shahid Iqbal, Abdul Muqtadar Babar (c), Ali Raza, Fahad Iqbal, Ghulam Murtaza, Malik Mubeen, Muhammad Ayaz Butt, Muhammad Muneeb, Qamar Awan, Saud Zafar, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Mudassar Ali, Shiraz Ahmed, Tariq Mahmood, Uzair Khan

DCC Starlets

Aditya Singh, Arham Moin, Raizal Nadir, Rameez Shahzad (c), Ayman Ahamed, Ronak Panoly, Shahrukh Sheikh, Shival Bawa, Shreyash Phatak, Shrey Sethi (wk), Vaibhav Vaswani (wk), Vansh Kumar (wk), Angad Nehru, Arsalan Ahmad, Krish Poduval, Muhammed Aniq, Nirvan Shetty, Saad Abdullah, Yug Sharma

