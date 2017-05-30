ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 reasons why India will win the tournament

From experienced batsmen to disciplined bowlers, India seem to have most bases covered.

by Ram Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2017, 09:52 IST

India are all set to defend their Champions Trophy title in England & Wales

Having emerged victorious in the previous edition of the tournament, India enter the Champions Trophy amidst massive expectations. Containing numerous proven performers in their ranks, they are among the favourites to lift the coveted trophy. With the top 8 teams in the ODI circuit competing for the grand prize, the stage is set for a fascinating and entertaining event.

Virat Kohli’s troops will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4th. They then take on Sri Lanka at The Oval on the 8th and South Africa at the same venue on the 11th before the action moves to the knockout stages.

Here are five reasons why India remain well placed to defend their Champions Trophy title.

#5 Recent ODI record on English soil

During the last five years, India have played nine ODIs (including matches against neutral sides too) on English soil and won eight of those. Their incredible win-loss ratio is comfortably the best among all teams in the same time span. Upon remaining undefeated en route to the 2013 Champions Trophy title, the ‘Men in Blue’ clinched a 5-match ODI series against England by a 3-1 margin in the summer of 2014.

With the core of the team still intact, the familiarity of English conditions should augur well for their chances in this tournament. Even though the effect of history has its constraint, India may look to derive a substantial amount of confidence from their recent record in the country.