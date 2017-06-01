ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Azhar Ali says India-Pakistan clash is just another game

The India-Pakistan clash will be the fourth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, but the first for both the teams.

Azhar Ali says that upcoming the tussle against India is just another match

What’s the story?

Azhar Ali, while talking to reporters in Edgbaston, said that Team Pakistan will look at the highly anticipated encounter against Team India as ‘just another game’. The right-handed batsman believes that his teammates will do well not to concentrate on percentages while ensuring that they put their best, collective foot forward, just as they would in a domestic tournament.

"I think when the game starts it looks quite normal. The players play as per the situation and professional players are like that without worrying about anything else," quipped the 32-year-old.

“A game between Pakistan and India is always good and Birmingham has always had a very good atmosphere,” he added.

In case you didn’t know..

Expectations, emotions and entertainment will be at an all-time high during the India-Pakistan clash on Sunday

The probability of you not knowing this is most definitely zero, but the India-Pakistan clash on Sunday will be the first match of the tournament for both the teams. The last time the two teams met was a year back at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata when an inspired Indian attack took on their rivals in a World T20 match.

The details

Sarfraz Ahmed, the new Pakistan captain, will lead his team to face the dominant favourites and defending champions in front of 25,000 fans at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and his men will look to extend their brilliant record in the books of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Ali, along with veterans Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, will look to perform well against the Indian bowling attack, which is looking scarier by the hour this time around.

What’s next

Wahab Riaz might have to miss the match against India, thanks to his knee injury. The Indian batting, bowling and fielding look strong as ever and the team looks ready to cut the mustard throughout the tournament.

Ali however, looked confident after his training session and insisted that his team is focused on sticking to their brand of cricket.

He said that he knows the talks and expectations that are there in both the countries and promises to try and live up to the same. However, he also stated that too many expectations will only put more pressure on you as a player. The 32-year-old concluded saying that he feels good with his fitness as well as his form and hopes to contribute with the bat in the middle order.

Author’s take

The former ODI captain of Pakistan might think that the India match is a bridge to be crossed after his team comes to it, but the excitement and expectation from millions of fans across both the nations is palpable.

India vs Pakistan can never be just another game – it’s a whole different ball game and only the ones who are adept at soaking the ridiculous amounts of pressure survive and thrive in these situations. Kohli is one of them – he has won four Man-of-the-Match awards against the green-clad men in the past few years.

To sum it all up, those who hold their nerves the best will be the team to take the match (or the trophy) home this time around!

