Champions Trophy 2017: Best XI of the tournament

Heres a best XI of players who will be pivotal to their sides fortunes going into the tournament:

@aadyasharma20 by Aadya Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2017, 17:34 IST

Dubbed as the ‘Mini-World Cup’, and undergoing an identity crisis with the excessive volume of cricket taking place all over the year, the ICC Champions Trophy could give 50-over cricket a new lease of life with its 2017 edition. A biennial affair to start with, it has now extended to once in four years but is still one of the events to look forward to, with a plethora of superstars starring in the event.



Also read: Sportskeeda's Champions Trophy Quiz



Here’s a best XI of players who will be pivotal to their side’s fortunes going into the tournament:

Openers:

Quinton de Kock

Having missed out on an IPL stint with a finger injury, Quinton de Kock was back in action in some style, scoring a sublime 98 against England in his team’s second ODI. Last year was a watershed season for de Kock, scoring 857 runs in 16 games at an average of 57 (three centuries and three fifties).



In the World Cup 2015, he wasn’t in the best of form, scoring just 145 in eight games with an average of 20.71. Hopefully, he can correct that record in the mini-version of the 50-over tournament.



David Warner

Warner had a brilliant IPL this time, ending as the Orange Cap holder, but could not take his team through to the finals this time around. With the Australian team, Warner will look to translate his T20 form in ODIs. He has played just one Champions Trophy game in 2013, having played against England before he was suspended for entering into an altercation with Joe Root.



Last year, he amassed 1388 runs at an average of over 63, an astonishing seven centuries to his credit. This year, in five games, he averages 73.4, having already scored two tons.