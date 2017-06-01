ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Chris Woakes' side strain puts tournament in doubt

Woakes injured himself after his second over and was replaced on the field by Jonny Bairstow.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 01 Jun 2017, 19:12 IST

Woakes bowled just two overs before going off the field in the CT2017 opener

What’s the story?

The injury bug has bitten England at the start of their Champions Trophy campaign as all-rounder Chris Woakes suffered a side strain during the opening game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 between England and Bangladesh at The Oval.

England have confirmed that he suffered a side strain that meant he had to leave the field after bowling just two overs before not returning back to the crease. England also confirmed that he will bat if necessary but given the grim look on his face and how long side strains usually take to recover from, for fast bowlers, it looks like Woakes’ tournament might already be over.

.@chriswoakes has a left side strain and will continue to be assessed #CT17 #EngvBan — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 1, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

After bowling his second over, Woakes walked off the pitch and was immediately replaced by Jonny Bairstow. He didn’t return to the field while England were bowling, which was unsurprising considering the disappointed look on his face as he left the field. In the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa, he missed two matches with a thigh injury.

The heart of the matter

Chris Woakes has been one of England’s most consistent performers since the 2015 World Cup. He has taken over as the leader of the bowling line-up and also delivered both with the new ball and at the death. He has also made vital contributions with the bat lower down the order as well but his side strain isn’t good news for England.

With England confirming that he has a side strain and his failure to return to bowl, the injury that usually takes four to six weeks to recover from if it is a serious pull might rule him out of not just the Champions Trophy but also the start of the Test series against South Africa.

What’s next?

With Ben Stokes already having some issues with his left knee, Moeen Ali having a groin issue that ruled him out of the final ODI against South Africa, England will be hoping that neither that Woakes’ injury isn’t too serious.

Author's Take

England will be fretting on the fitness of Woakes, not only because he has been one of their most consistent performers with the ball but also because of the flexibility that he affords his captain in the batting line-up. With Steven Finn currently playing for England Lions against South Africa A, Stuart Broad also be in line for a surprise recall. David Willey, who is already in the squad, is likely to replace him in the starting XI.