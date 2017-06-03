ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: 6 Players who can win the game on their own

The battle between India and Pakistan will feature some of the most supremely talented cricketers in the world.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2017, 14:03 IST

Virat Kohli will look to lead from the front

There’s no death of excitement when India and Pakistan are facing off in a match, irrespective of the format. The age-old rivals will again be locking horns yet again, this time in a Champions Trophy encounter to be held in Birmingham on the 4th of May.

While the match will be played across the 22 yards, there will be emotions attached to the game on part of the fans from across the border and around the world. Both teams have match-winners on their sides and the clash promises to be a thrilling one.

In this article, we take a look at six players (three from each side) who can single-handedly change the course of the all-important clash on Super Sunday.

#6 Virat Kohli

After an inspiring run to begin the year, Virat Kohli’s form dipped to some extent in the Test series against Australia and the Indian Premier League. However, with a half-century against New Zealand in India’s first warm-up game, Kohli has shown signs of his getting back to his best.

The mantle of leadership has rubbed off positively on the man from New Delhi as he kept on haemorrhaging records at will with his sheer class with the will. Kohli’s contribution will be pivotal if India has to turn down their oppositions.

In the team’s last clash in a One Day International, Kohli slammed a century to win India a World Cup game in 2015 and a similar knock will be handy on India’s part to kick-start their campaign.