ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India unhappy with training facilities in England

What’s the Story?

According to reports, the Indian cricket team were unhappy with the training facilities offered to them at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham ahead of their opening match. Apparently, the fast bowlers – Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Shami were facing an issue with the bowling run-up at the training nets. All of them who have a 30-yard run-up, couldn't bowl full tilt at the nets.

Both Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli were disturbed with the trouble the bowlers were going through and passed on the message to the team manager who tried to sort it out with the local Warwickshire authorities.

In case you didn’t know...

While the Indian side prepares for their first match of the tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan, the training facilities are not the only thing bothering the unit. There have been a lot of talks of removing Anil Kumble as the coach of the Indian cricket team due to his differences with the team management regarding the pay dispute.

According to reports, Kohli himself has been unhappy with Kumble, thus leading to the BCCI looking for a new coach.

The Details:

The Indian team wanted to use the main ground for their practice but were denied the opportunity as Australia and New Zealand who are taking on each other in the 2nd match of the tournament were given the ground.

The Indian and Pakistan sides had to make do with the practice arena adjacent to the main ground. They will be allowed to use the ground only one day prior to their encounter, .ie June 3.

Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma were also seen signing a lot of autographs.

What’s Next?

The Indian cricket team will look to put their problems aside and focus on the task at hand and defeat Pakistan in their first match of the tournament in Birmingham on June 4.

Author’s Take:

It comes as a surprise to learn that the facilities in a country like England are causing an issue for two teams. The Indian bowling line-up has come a long way and is one of the strongest bowling unit in the tournament. They will have to make do with the training facilities and focus on defeating their arch rivals.