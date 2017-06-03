Write an Article

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Pakistan - Match Prediction

The match prediction for the much-anticipated encounter between India and Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

by Kislaya Srivastava @KislayaS
Opinion 03 Jun 2017, 20:48 IST
India and Pakistan would square off in a 50-over competition for the first time since the 2015 WC

Never before an India-Pakistan clash has been clouded by a hype greater than that of the match itself. Never before has the focus not been on the most anticipated clash of the year – now that there are ICC tournaments every year – than before this Champions Trophy.

All this for what? In Virat Kohli words, for spreading rumours that people make a livelihood off. Also in Kohli's words, we find the reassurance that there’s absolutely nothing there to be made an issue of and that the team is focussed on the Champions Trophy and nothing but.

Not in Kohli’s words, though, are the answers to the questions like why were the differences, if any, between the captain and the coach, to which he admitted, albeit slyly, not resolved before the beginning of such an important tournament.

All said and done, the focus, at least for the next 24 hours or so would be where it should rightfully be, and the clash, out of which more things are made out than any other issue, would be expected to live up to the expectations.

The last time the two sides met for a 50-over match was in the 2015 World Cup. It is a pity, really, that the last encounters are to be mentioned here and are not a matter of fact or written on the tip of the tongue.

For whatever it’s worth, the clash, involving at least a million people on either side must have its fair share of attention meted out to it. Doing the same, here’s Sportskeeda’s match prediction.

 India Pakistan
 Win Probability
(Based on overall ODI form and history)		72% Win Probability
(Based on overall ODI form and history)		28%
      
 When India Bats 1st When Pakistan Bats 1st
 Win % batting first67% Win % batting first42%
 Win % batting first & scoring more than 30050% Win % batting first & scoring more than 30083%
 Avg. Team total batting first286 Avg. Team total batting first284
 Top batsman in 1st inningsVirat Kohli
Inns-9, R-538, Avg-59.77, 100s-2, 50s-3		 Top batsman in 1st inningsBabar Azam
Inns-14, R-864, Avg-66.46, 100s-4, 50s-3
      
 When India Bats 2nd When Pakistan Bats 2nd
 Win % batting second47% Win % batting second44%
 Win % chasing more than 30029% Win % chasing more than 30014%
 Avg. Team total batting second286 Avg. Team total batting second274
 Top batsman in 2nd inningsVirat Kohli
Inns-12, R-680, Avg-68.00, 100s-3, 50s-3		 Top batsman in 2nd inningsShoaib Malik
Inns-15, R-630, Avg-90.00, 100s-1, 50s-4
      
 When India Bowls 1st When Pakistan Bowls 1st
 Win % bowling first47% Win % bowling first44%
 Win % when restricting opposition to less than 30063% Win % when restricting opposition to 300 or less64%
 Avg. Opposition score batting first271 Avg. Opposition score batting first291
 Top bowlers when team fields firstJasprit Bumrah
Inns-9, W-19, RPO-4.55
...
Umesh Yadav
Inns-7, W-18, RPO-6.86		 Top bowler when team fields firstHasan Ali
Inns-7, W-18, RPO-6.70
...
Mohammad Amir
Inns-8, W-15, RPO-5.72
      
 When India Fields 2nd When Pakistan Fields 2nd
 Win % fielding second67% Win % fielding second42%
 Win % when restricting opposition to less than 28088% Win % when restricting opposition to less than 28088%
 Avg. Opposition score batting second272 Avg. Opposition score batting second269
 Top bowlers when team fields secondAxar Patel
Inns-8, W-13, RPO-4.48
...
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Inns-8, W-12, RPO-4.74		 Top bowlers when team fields secondImad Wasim
Inns-12, W-14, RPO-4.81
...
Hasan Ali
Inns-9, W-11, RPO-5.13
 Note: The data considers ODI performances since WC 2015    

Based on these stats, taken from the matches that the two sides played post the ICC World Cup 2015, there is a 72% probability of India winning the game when the overall ODI form and the match results between the two sides are considered. 

Fetching more content...