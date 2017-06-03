ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Pakistan - Match Prediction

The match prediction for the much-anticipated encounter between India and Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

India and Pakistan would square off in a 50-over competition for the first time since the 2015 WC

Never before an India-Pakistan clash has been clouded by a hype greater than that of the match itself. Never before has the focus not been on the most anticipated clash of the year – now that there are ICC tournaments every year – than before this Champions Trophy.

All this for what? In Virat Kohli words, for spreading rumours that people make a livelihood off. Also in Kohli's words, we find the reassurance that there’s absolutely nothing there to be made an issue of and that the team is focussed on the Champions Trophy and nothing but.

Not in Kohli’s words, though, are the answers to the questions like why were the differences, if any, between the captain and the coach, to which he admitted, albeit slyly, not resolved before the beginning of such an important tournament.

All said and done, the focus, at least for the next 24 hours or so would be where it should rightfully be, and the clash, out of which more things are made out than any other issue, would be expected to live up to the expectations.

The last time the two sides met for a 50-over match was in the 2015 World Cup. It is a pity, really, that the last encounters are to be mentioned here and are not a matter of fact or written on the tip of the tongue.

For whatever it’s worth, the clash, involving at least a million people on either side must have its fair share of attention meted out to it. Doing the same, here’s Sportskeeda’s match prediction.

India Pakistan Win Probability

(Based on overall ODI form and history) 72% Win Probability

(Based on overall ODI form and history) 28% When India Bats 1st When Pakistan Bats 1st Win % batting first 67% Win % batting first 42% Win % batting first & scoring more than 300 50% Win % batting first & scoring more than 300 83% Avg. Team total batting first 286 Avg. Team total batting first 284 Top batsman in 1st innings Virat Kohli

Inns-9, R-538, Avg-59.77, 100s-2, 50s-3 Top batsman in 1st innings Babar Azam

Inns-14, R-864, Avg-66.46, 100s-4, 50s-3 When India Bats 2nd When Pakistan Bats 2nd Win % batting second 47% Win % batting second 44% Win % chasing more than 300 29% Win % chasing more than 300 14% Avg. Team total batting second 286 Avg. Team total batting second 274 Top batsman in 2nd innings Virat Kohli

Inns-12, R-680, Avg-68.00, 100s-3, 50s-3 Top batsman in 2nd innings Shoaib Malik

Inns-15, R-630, Avg-90.00, 100s-1, 50s-4 When India Bowls 1st When Pakistan Bowls 1st Win % bowling first 47% Win % bowling first 44% Win % when restricting opposition to less than 300 63% Win % when restricting opposition to 300 or less 64% Avg. Opposition score batting first 271 Avg. Opposition score batting first 291 Top bowlers when team fields first Jasprit Bumrah

Inns-9, W-19, RPO-4.55

...

Umesh Yadav

Inns-7, W-18, RPO-6.86 Top bowler when team fields first Hasan Ali

Inns-7, W-18, RPO-6.70

...

Mohammad Amir

Inns-8, W-15, RPO-5.72 When India Fields 2nd When Pakistan Fields 2nd Win % fielding second 67% Win % fielding second 42% Win % when restricting opposition to less than 280 88% Win % when restricting opposition to less than 280 88% Avg. Opposition score batting second 272 Avg. Opposition score batting second 269 Top bowlers when team fields second Axar Patel

Inns-8, W-13, RPO-4.48

...

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Inns-8, W-12, RPO-4.74 Top bowlers when team fields second Imad Wasim

Inns-12, W-14, RPO-4.81

...

Hasan Ali

Inns-9, W-11, RPO-5.13 Note: The data considers ODI performances since WC 2015

Based on these stats, taken from the matches that the two sides played post the ICC World Cup 2015, there is a 72% probability of India winning the game when the overall ODI form and the match results between the two sides are considered.