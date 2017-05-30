ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Predicted XI for Pakistan

Pakistan go into the tournament as underdogs but have a pretty strong, albeit inexperienced line-up

by rohit sankar Opinion 30 May 2017, 20:39 IST

Pakistan's newly appointed ODI skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed, will have e a tough task to rally together a no.8 side

Pakistan go into the Champions Trophy as the eighth-ranked side and have barely had time to regroup after the PSL corruption case and the retirements of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan from Tests. The ODI side is far more settled despite having a new captain in Sarfraz Ahmed, who took over from Azhar Ali.

Ali still remains an integral part of Pakistan's top order after he had a good 2016 with the bat in the limited overs format. They had to send back Umar Akmal for failing a fitness test but replaced him with Haris Sohail, who may not get a place in the starting XI given that the top six are fairly settled.

Akmal's departure might open doors for Mohammad Hafeez, who has had an indifferent season with the bat. The bowling front seems sound with the emergence of the 18-year-old Shadab Khan. Hasan Ali is among the top wicket-takers in 2017 and Junaid Khan and Wahab Riaz have looked good.

Here we take a look at the possible starting XI for Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

Openers

Azhar Ali's ability to see off the new ball should favour Pakistan

Pakistan are likely to open with Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad. The former skipper has had a good few months with the bat and is a really sound option against the swinging ball. In England.

Shehzad, on the other hand, is every bit as flamboyant as they come. An exquisite cover driver, Shehzad has quite a few shots up his sleeve although poor form has seen him walk in and out of the team. Hafeez might push him for the opening slot if questions remain over his form but Shehzad should hold on to his place for the tournament opener against arch-rivals, India.