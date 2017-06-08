ICC Champions Trophy 2017: South Africa vs Pakistan, 5 things South Africa did wrong on the night

South Africa's luck with rain and Pakistan in ICC tournaments continued to torment them at Edgbaston.

08 Jun 2017

Hasan Ali produced a rip-roaring spell to reduce Proteas to 118/6

Pakistan stamped their presence in the tournament with a spectacular bowling performance at Edgbaston, reducing South Africa to 118/6 at one stage. The collapse was started by Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez, who bowled a wicket to wicket line to put the South African batsmen off.

Amla and de Kock fell soon followed by AB de Villiers, who departed for a golden duck, the first one of his ODI career. Hasan Ali then stormed through the Proteas middle-order with three wickets in quick succession. Despite David Miller playing a wonderful innings, the South African score of 219 seemed well below par.

Fakhar Zaman, the debutant who replaced Ahmed Shehzad, got Pakistan off to a flier but Morne Morkel's double-wicket over pegged them back. Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam rebuilt for Pakistan before Morkel returned to break through with Hafeez's wicket. With rain threatening, Shoaib Malik stepped up and slashed a couple of powerful shots to take Pakistan 19 runs above the Duckworth-Lewis par score as the heavens opened up at Edgbaston.

Here we take a look at five things that the Proteas did wrong in the clash against Pakistan.



#5 Getting bogged down by Wasim and Hafeez

South African players aren't the best when it comes to playing quality spin bowling. Although Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez aren't exactly world-class spinners, the duo bowled extremely tight lines and contained the Proteas batsmen.

Amla fell to a straight one from Wasim and de Kock was undone trying to sweep across the line off Hafeez after surviving an lbw shout against the same bowler. de Villiers was coaxed into a wild slash first ball as South Africa fell while trying to negotiate two ordinary spinners. Strike rotation was non-existent and the Proteas batsmen were stuck at one end against the duo, eventually resulting in a cluster of wickets.