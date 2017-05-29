ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj confirmed fit ahead of Champions Trophy

Yuvraj was down with a fever before the first warm-up match.

What’s the Story?

As India get ready to take on Bangladesh in their 2nd warm-up match before the ICC Champions Trophy begins on June 1, they were handed a huge boost as Yuvraj Singh was confirmed fit for the encounter. BCCI confirmed the news via a tweet:

In case you didn’t know...

Yuvraj was forced out of the first warm-up encounter against New Zealand due to a viral fever he had picked up just a couple of days before the match after landing in London. He had also injured his finger towards the end of the Indian Premier League while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad but recovered quickly and took part in the eliminator which they eventually lost.

India defeated the Blackcaps with ease by 45 runs (D/L method) in a rain-affected match held at the Oval in London. Virat Kohli and Dhawan ensured no hiccups for the Men in Blue while chasing after the Indian bowlers put on a spectacular display to bundle out the Kiwis for 189.

The Details:

Yuvraj did not have a great IPL apart from a few good performances with the bat. However, he looked extremely menacing whenever he got going and decimated the opposition bowlers.

However, he impressed everyone with his performances just a couple of months before the IPL as he produced the best innings of his life against England in the second ODI of the 3 match series held at Cuttack when he scored a match-winning 150.

There were a few questions raised about his selection in the Champions Trophy but he proved himself in the ODIs against the Englishmen and will look to make a mark for himself and help India defend the title.

What’s next?

If he does play, Yuvraj would look to get going in the 2nd warm-up match against Bangladesh after which India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4.

Author’s Take

Yuvraj’s fitness is surely a huge boost for team India as his experience will prove vital in the middle order throughout the entire tournament. He has a strong temperament and has always performed well in the big ICC tournaments.

Although, given his age and the fact that a lot of youngsters are coming into the fray, this might just be Yuvraj’s last ever ICC tournament for India.