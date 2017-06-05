ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Wahab Riaz ruled out of the tournament due to ankle injury

Wahab Riaz conceded 87 runs in his 8.4 overs against India

India’s Yuvraj Singh helping out Wahab Riaz during yesterday’s game

What’s the story?

After a humiliating loss against India in their 2017 Champions Trophy opener, Pakistan have more misery coming their way as their fast bowler Wahab Riaz has been ruled out from the ongoing tournament due to an ankle injury he sustained against India at Edgbaston.

According to Geo.tv, the doctors have recommended at least 10-day rest for Riaz to recover from the injury.

Breaking News: Wahab Riaz has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy due to ankle injury. #CT17 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 5, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

When he was bowling his ninth over against India, Wahab felt some discomfort on his left ankle and was taken off the field immediately. The pacer was later sent to a local hospital for x-rays. It was revealed that he left for the hospital walking with the help of crutches after undergoing X-ray tests.

Details

Now that Wahab is injured, Pakistan are in need of a replacement. Sources close to Geo.tv have revealed that coach Mickey Arthur has requested the PCB to send an immediate replacement for the fast bowler, but the PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan is reluctant to send a player to England as he believes that with Junaid Khan and Faheem Ashraf in the squad there is no need for an alternative player.

What’s next?

Pakistan’s fate in the ICC Champions Trophy is hanging in the balance and a win against South Africa will put them in the driver’s seat to qualify for the semi-finals. The men in Green face South Africa at the same venue on June 7.

Author’s Take

In spite of going for runs against India, Wahab is a proven match-winner for Pakistan in the past and his absence will be a huge miss for the team. The PCB should send a replacement for the left-arm quick and if they decide to send a player to England, it could be Mohammad Abbas, who impressed everyone in Pakistan’s tour of West Indies.

