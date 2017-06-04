Stats: Wahab Riaz registers most expensive spell in Champions Trophy

All the interesting numbers from the Group B clash between India and Pakistan.

Wahab Riaz claimed an unwanted record before going off injured

In the second game of group B in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, fifties from the top four helped India post 319/3. In a rain-curtailed game in which the target was ever-changing Pakistan simply couldn’t keep up as they eventually lost the game by 124 runs.

After being put in to bat, India's top order was on song as Rohit Sharma (91), Shikhar Dhawan (68), Yuvraj Singh (53) and an unbeaten 81 from captain Virat Kohli coupled with a 6-ball 20 from Hardik Pandya propelled them past the 300 mark as rain continued to hamper their momentum.

In response, Azhar Ali scored a fifty but no one else really got going as Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals before eventually being bowled out for 164.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the game:

0 – No bowler has conceded more runs in a Champions Trophy match than Wahab Riaz who finished with figures of 87/0 from 8.4 overs. Riaz’s 87 beats T Panyangara’s tally of 86 against England in 2004, which was the previous record.

1 – Only one pair (Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Chris Gayle) have added more runs in the Champions Trophy than Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The Indian duo has added 518 runs at an average of 86.33 in eight innings with three-century partnerships while the WI pair has 635 runs at an average of 90.71.

2 – Yuvraj Singh’s 29-ball fifty is his second-fastest ODI fifty. It is also the third-fastest in an India-Pakistan ODI, only behind Virender Sehwag (26) and Sandeep Patil (27).

3 – Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma now have 3 century partnerships in the Champions Trophy, more than any other pair in the tournament’s history. Gibbs-Smith and Chanderpaul-Gayle both had 2 century partnerships.

3 – This was only the third time that all of India’s top four have scored a fifty in an ODI. The other two occasions both came against England, at Indore in 2006 and Leeds in 2007. Yuvraj Singh played in all three ODIs.

7 – India have won their last seven matches against Pakistan across all ICC tournaments.

8 – Shoaib Malik is only the eighth player to play in six editions of the Champions Trophy.

13 – India have beaten Pakistan 13 times in ICC competitions, which is the most any team has beaten another.

22 – This was the 22nd century partnership that Dhawan has been involved in. Of his 134 partnerships, 22 have been 100+ which gives him a conversation rate of 16.42%, which is the best for any player involved in at least 10 century partnerships.

63 – The previous highest opening partnership in the Champions Trophy against Pakistan was by Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga and Sanath Jayasuriya. Rohit and Dhawan now hold the record courtesy of their 136-run stand.

65 – Rohit’s previous highest score in the Champions Trophy was 65 against South Africa in 2013. He finished with 91 against Pakistan, which is now his highest score in the tournament.

91 – Rohit Sharma's 91 is his highest score against Pakistan in ODIs beating the previous best of 68. He has five fifties in 12 innings.

124 – India’s 124-run win over Pakistan was their biggest in Champions Trophy history. It was also Pakistan’s joint-worst defeat in the tournament.

134.66 – Virat Kohli's average against Pakistan in ICC tournaments (World T20, World Cup and Champions Trophy). He has scored 404 runs in eight innings at an average of 134.66, with three fifties and one century.

303 – The highest total chased by Pakistan in an ODI outside Asia is 303 against England at Cardiff in 2016.

2000 – Hardik Pandya became just the second Indian after Zaheer Khan (vs Zimbabwe) since 2000 to hit 3 sixes in 3 balls in an ODI.

2009 – The last time Pakistan defeated India in an ICC tournament was in the Champions Trophy at Centurion in 2009.

24,156 – The attendance for the India-Pakistan game at Edgbaston, which is the highest attendance for an ODI at this venue.