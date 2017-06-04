Who Said What: World reacts as Virat Kohli leads the way through the rain at Edgbaston

All the reactions from the cricket fraternity as India win their opening game of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 04 Jun 2017, 20:43 IST

Kohli continued his impressive form against Pakistan in major tournaments

India thrashed Pakistan by 124 runs in a rain-curtailed group B match at Edgbaston on Sunday. The massive margin of victory helped India top group B and move to within a win away of securing a semi-final berth.

Fifties from both openers, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh helped India post 319/3 in their opening game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against Pakistan at Edgbaston. After losing the toss and being asked to bat, India’s top-order came through despite plenty of rain interruptions.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma put on another century partnership in the Champions Trophy and then Virat Kohli took over from there. Rohit fell just short of a well-deserved century and although rain curtailed the momentum in the middle, India came through at the end.

Yuvraj Singh scored a 32-ball 53 and his dismissal brought to the crease, Hardik Pandya, who smashed three successive sixes and finished with a 6-ball 20 and along with captain Kohli, who scored a 68-ball 81, helped set a target of 324 for Pakistan to chase in 48 overs.

In response, Pakistan could only manage 164 before they were bundled out as their target was reduced to 289 in 41 overs after another shower stopped play. Azhar Ali, who scored a fifty was the only noteworthy combination as Pakistan completely lost the plot.

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity:

Virender Sehwag:

Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 4, 2017

Cricket Anischataon ka khel hai,

Par ek Prediction kabhi nahi fail hai !

1 year old Prediction :) Please don't break. https://t.co/2AaKsK3jt6 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 4, 2017

Parthiv Patel:

#Indiavspak Congrats 'Brothers-Team India' for the Rocking Performance & the Smashing Win!@YUVSTRONG12 Yuvi Paaji, Heartiest Congratulations pic.twitter.com/I9QbVL2rS9 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) June 4, 2017

Approach was the main thing.well done team India #INDvPAK — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 4, 2017

Superb! Great win team India. Congratulations! #INDvPAK — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 4, 2017

Top win @BCCI Team india against Pakistan well done all my brothers in blue.. Love You guys pic.twitter.com/VKFPzuFIlY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 4, 2017

Ishant Sharma:Irfan Pathan:Cheteshwar Pujara:Harbhajan Singh:

Amit Mishra:

Congratulations boys.Well done team India. proud of you all. Keep going strong. Goodluck — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) June 4, 2017

Suresh Raina

Pakistan’s catching drew some comments as well, Aakash Chopra:

Today Pakistan players won't catch a cold even in Alaska.... #CT17 #INDvPAK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 4, 2017

Harsha Bhogle:

That finish by India came out of the experience of playing in the IPL. @hardikpandya7 was excellent but how good was @imVkohli! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 4, 2017

Yuvraj Singh was in stunning form. Tom Moody:

Michael Clarke:

India were brilliant with the bat. Great foundation at the top and power at the back end. Pakistan need someone to make a big — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) June 4, 2017

Virender Sehwag:

Sharma ji ke baad batting karne aaye Yuvraj Singh.

Itna pela ki Pakistan ka dhaaga khol diya.#INDvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 4, 2017

RP Singh:

Adam Gilchrist:

Parthiv Patel:

Rohit Sharma, who just fell short of his century, earned plenty of plaudits. Alex Tudor:

Love watching @ImRo45 bat...so elegant & makes batting look so easy, great ability to have #INDvPAK #CT17 — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) June 4, 2017

Murali Kartik: