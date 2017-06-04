Write an Article

Who Said What: World reacts as Virat Kohli leads the way through the rain at Edgbaston

All the reactions from the cricket fraternity as India win their opening game of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

by Srihari @srihari_93
News 04 Jun 2017, 20:43 IST
Kohli
Kohli continued his impressive form against Pakistan in major tournaments

India thrashed Pakistan by 124 runs in a rain-curtailed group B match at Edgbaston on Sunday. The massive margin of victory helped India top group B and move to within a win away of securing a semi-final berth.

Fifties from both openers, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh helped India post 319/3 in their opening game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against Pakistan at Edgbaston. After losing the toss and being asked to bat, India’s top-order came through despite plenty of rain interruptions.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma put on another century partnership in the Champions Trophy and then Virat Kohli took over from there. Rohit fell just short of a well-deserved century and although rain curtailed the momentum in the middle, India came through at the end.

Yuvraj Singh scored a 32-ball 53 and his dismissal brought to the crease, Hardik Pandya, who smashed three successive sixes and finished with a 6-ball 20 and along with captain Kohli, who scored a 68-ball 81, helped set a target of 324 for Pakistan to chase in 48 overs.

In response, Pakistan could only manage 164 before they were bundled out as their target was reduced to 289 in 41 overs after another shower stopped play. Azhar Ali, who scored a fifty was the only noteworthy combination as Pakistan completely lost the plot.

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity:

