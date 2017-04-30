ICC Champions Trophy: 5 best performances from Pakistan's Road to the Final that don't fade away

Here are 5 memorable moments from Pakistans road to the finals

Hasan’s nagging line and length made sure the batsmen didn’t get going

The ever so unpredictable Pakistan cricket team’s journey to the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has been anything but steady. After a humiliating loss to India in their tournament opener, they won against South Africa -courtesy the Duckworth Lewis Method.

Their final group stage match saw them prevail over Sri Lanka thanks to a poor fielding effort performance by the islanders. Then came the iron test against in-form hosts England, which they cleared with ease.

All in all, on the back on sheer luck, the rain Gods, and of course, some tremendous performance, the Green Army propelled themselves to the closing game of the coveted championship, where they shall meet arch-rivals India at The Oval.

#1 Hasan Ali’s spell against South Africa

On his return after a forgettable outing against India in the tournament opener, Hasan Ali impressed one and all with his accuracy in line, length and pace. The 23-year old extracted movement off the pitch and kept the Proteas batsmen guessing with his variations.

The youngster was the wrecker in chief and justifiably won the man of the match for his spell of 8-1-24-3. What stood out in Hasan’s performance was the fact the South African batsmen are good players of pace.

However, Hasan’s nagging line and length made sure the batsmen didn’t get going. Since that game, he has performed consistently throughout.